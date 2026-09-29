How to watch Czechia vs England with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fortuna Arena

Today's game between Czechia and England will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Santi Denia names a projected XI featuring Lukas Hornicek in goal, with Robin Hranac, Vladimir Coufal, Jiri Slama, and Stepan Chaloupek forming the defensive unit. Michal Sadilek, Alex Kral, and Matej Radosta are expected to operate through midfield, with Pavel Sulc, Lukas Ambros, and Adam Hlozek leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

For England, Thomas Tuchel's projected XI places James Trafford in goal behind a back four of Lewis Hall, Marc Guehi, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ezri Konsa, though Konsa's availability remains in doubt after he missed training alongside Nico O'Reilly. Jude Bellingham and Myles Lewis-Skelly are named in midfield alongside Elliot Anderson, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon supporting Harry Kane in attack. Updates on Konsa and O'Reilly are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Czechia head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia, and their World Cup campaign produced a 3-0 loss to Mexico and a 2-1 reverse against South Korea. A 1-1 draw with South Africa and a 3-1 friendly win over Guatemala complete the run, pointing to a side that has struggled for consistency.

England's recent record tells a different story. Tuchel's side have won four of their last five, with their only defeat coming against Argentina at the World Cup semi-final stage. Their most recent result was a 6-4 win over France in the quarter-finals, a match that underlined both their attacking output and some defensive vulnerability. Across those five games, England scored 14 goals and conceded seven, though a 3-2 defeat to Spain in their Nations League opener is the most relevant data point heading into Prague.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at Euro 2020, where England won 1-0. The head-to-head record across the four listed meetings favours England, who also claimed a 5-0 win in a 2019 European Championship qualifier at Wembley, though Czechia did beat them 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Prague later that year. A 2-2 friendly draw in 2008 rounds out the dataset, giving England the stronger overall record in the series.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Croatia CRO 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 England ENG 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Czechia CZE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group A3, Czechia currently sit fourth and England third, meaning both sides are under early pressure to pick up points in Prague.