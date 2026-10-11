International Coverage

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Pierre Sage names a projected XI that includes Walter Benitez in goal, with Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Jefferson Lerma, and Anan Khalaili in defence. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected in midfield alongside Yeremy Pino, with Tyrick Mitchell, Quinten Timber, and Joergen Strand Larsen completing the lineup. Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all sidelined through injury, while Axel Disasi serves a suspension.

Oliver Glasner is set to line up with Matz Sels between the posts, supported by Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, and Jair Cunha at the back. Dan Ndoye, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee are projected in midfield, with Daniel Munoz, Ola Aina, and Liam Delap also named. Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, and Igor Jesus are unavailable through injury, and Forest report no suspensions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly loss to Bristol City (0-2) their most recent outing. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan, while a 0-0 draw with Leeds United was their sole Premier League point. Palace scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches, though the league returns have been thin.

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 1-2 Premier League victory at Aston Villa, and they also drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a 0-0 stalemate. A 0-1 defeat to Coventry City was their most recent league game, and a 0-2 Carabao Cup loss to Leeds earlier in the run adds to the concern. Forest scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the City Ground on February 1, 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated: Crystal Palace have not won any of the five encounters, with Forest claiming one victory — a 1-0 home win in October 2024 — and the remaining four matches all finishing level at 1-1. The pattern across recent meetings points to closely contested affairs with little to separate the two clubs.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th and Nottingham Forest are 13th, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the division and making this a fixture with genuine implications for both sides as they look to move away from the bottom end of the standings.