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Premier League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoNottingham Forest
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Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile

ESPN Chile

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD2

Disney+ Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Mexico

FOX Sports Mexico

FOX Sports Mexico

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

DStv Now

DStv

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK

Sky Sports

United States

USA Network

USA Network

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Selhurst Park

Today's game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
W. BenitezW. BenitezC. RichardsC. RichardsJ. CanvotJ. CanvotJ. LermaJ. Lermateam-logoA. KhalailiA. WhartonA. WhartonD. KamadaD. KamadaY. PinoY. PinoT. MitchellT. MitchellQ. TimberQ. TimberJ. LarsenJ. LarsenM. SelsM. SelsMurilloMurilloO. DiomandeO. DiomandeJ. CunhaJ. CunhaD. NdoyeD. NdoyeX. SchlagerX. SchlagerM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteJ. McAteeJ. McAteeD. MunozD. MunozO. AinaO. AinaL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
Crystal Palace

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • P. Sage
  • O. Glasner

Pierre Sage names a projected XI that includes Walter Benitez in goal, with Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, Jefferson Lerma, and Anan Khalaili in defence. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are expected in midfield alongside Yeremy Pino, with Tyrick Mitchell, Quinten Timber, and Joergen Strand Larsen completing the lineup. Chadi Riad, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all sidelined through injury, while Axel Disasi serves a suspension.

Oliver Glasner is set to line up with Matz Sels between the posts, supported by Murillo, Ousmane Diomande, and Jair Cunha at the back. Dan Ndoye, Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee are projected in midfield, with Daniel Munoz, Ola Aina, and Liam Delap also named. Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, and Igor Jesus are unavailable through injury, and Forest report no suspensions. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

CRY

CRY - Form

MID
W3-0
IPS
L2-3
LCH
W4-0
LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NFO

NFO - Form

LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches, with a friendly loss to Bristol City (0-2) their most recent outing. Their best result in that run was a 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan, while a 0-0 draw with Leeds United was their sole Premier League point. Palace scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches, though the league returns have been thin.

Nottingham Forest's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their standout result was a 1-2 Premier League victory at Aston Villa, and they also drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a 0-0 stalemate. A 0-1 defeat to Coventry City was their most recent league game, and a 0-2 Carabao Cup loss to Leeds earlier in the run adds to the concern. Forest scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Crystal PalaceDrawNottingham Forest
0
4
1
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Crystal Palace badge
Crystal Palace
CRY
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the City Ground on February 1, 2026 in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side has dominated: Crystal Palace have not won any of the five encounters, with Forest claiming one victory — a 1-0 home win in October 2024 — and the remaining four matches all finishing level at 1-1. The pattern across recent meetings points to closely contested affairs with little to separate the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Crystal Palace sit 15th and Nottingham Forest are 13th, placing both clubs in the lower reaches of the division and making this a fixture with genuine implications for both sides as they look to move away from the bottom end of the standings.

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