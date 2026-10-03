International Coverage

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How to watch Croatia vs England with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Rujevica

Today's game between Croatia and England will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs England today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slaven Bilic has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the fixture, and no specific injury or suspension information has been provided for the Croatian squad. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel's England preparations have been disrupted by the withdrawal of Manchester City left-back Nico O'Reilly, who has returned to the Etihad Campus for medical evaluation after picking up an injury during the international break. Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White has been called into the squad as an emergency replacement. No further injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

Croatia arrive at this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw, scoring seven goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Spain in UEFA Nations League A, a result that followed a 2-1 away win against Czechia three days earlier. Looking further back, Croatia also recorded wins against Panama and Ghana during the World Cup group stage before falling to Portugal.

England have won three of their last five and lost two, with their most recent result a 2-0 victory over Czechia in UEFA Nations League A. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Spain, but their World Cup run included a 6-4 win over France before a 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Argentina. England have scored 13 goals across their last five matches, though their defensive record shows they have conceded nine in that same period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2026 World Cup group stage, where England beat Croatia 4-2. England have won three of the last five encounters, with Croatia's only victory in that run coming at the 2018 World Cup when they beat England 2-1. The other fixture in the series ended goalless, a Nations League meeting in October 2018 played in Rijeka.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 2 2 0 0 7 3 +4 6 W W 2 England ENG 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 3 Croatia CRO 2 1 0 1 3 5 -2 3 L W 4 Czechia CZE 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 3, Croatia currently sit third while England are second after the opening round of fixtures.