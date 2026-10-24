Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website / Homepage Albania SuperSport supersport.al Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Austria Sky Sport sky.at Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Brazil Disney+ disneyplus.com Canada DAZN dazn.com China Migu miguvideo.com Czech Republic Canal+ Sport canalplus.cz Denmark Viaplay viaplay.dk Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com Finland Viaplay viaplay.fi France Canal+ canalplus.com Germany Sky Sport sky.de Greece Nova Sports novasports.gr Hungary Spíler TV tv2play.hu/spilertv India JioHotstar / Star Sports hotstar.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Ireland Premier Sports premiersports.com Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Japan U-NEXT video.unext.jp South Africa SuperSport supersport.com United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com United Kingdom Sky Sports skysports.com United States Peacock peacocktv.com

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Stamford Bridge

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record