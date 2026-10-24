Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Website / Homepage
Albania
SuperSport
Argentina
Disney+
Australia
Stan Sport
Austria
Sky Sport
Belgium
Play Sports
Brazil
Disney+
Canada
DAZN
China
Migu
Czech Republic
Canal+ Sport
Denmark
Viaplay
Egypt
beIN Sports
Finland
Viaplay
France
Canal+
Germany
Sky Sport
Greece
Nova Sports
Hungary
Spíler TV
India
JioHotstar / Star Sports
Indonesia
Vidio
Ireland
Premier Sports
Israel
Sport 1
Japan
U-NEXT
South Africa
SuperSport
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
United Kingdom
Sky Sports
United States
Peacock
Match Preview
Team news & squads
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|7
|0
|0
|19
|7
|+12
|21
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|7
|6
|0
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|18
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|5
|+18
|16
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|13
|+4
|13
W
W
L
D
L
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|12
W
L
W
D
W
|6
|7
|2
|4
|1
|13
|8
|+5
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|10
D
L
D
W
D
|8
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|9
|8
|3
|1
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|10
D
L
W
L
W
|10
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|+1
|9
L
D
L
D
D
|11
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|12
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|8
W
D
W
L
D
|13
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
D
D
D
L
D
|14
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|7
L
W
D
L
W
|15
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
W
L
L
D
D
|16
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|6
D
L
L
L
W
|17
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|6
W
D
L
D
D
|18
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|6
L
W
W
L
L
|19
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|5
W
L
D
D
L
|20
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|4
L
L
L
L
D