Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur live: TV, livestreams, international Premier League coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website / Homepage

Albania

SuperSport

supersport.al

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Austria

Sky Sport

sky.at

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.cz

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Sky Sport

sky.de

Greece

Nova Sports

novasports.gr

Hungary

Spíler TV

tv2play.hu/spilertv

India

JioHotstar / Star Sports

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Japan

U-NEXT

video.unext.jp

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

skysports.com

United States

Peacock

peacocktv.com

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Stamford Bridge

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
page.match.formation.title
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3-5-2
M. PendersM. PendersM. LacroixM. LacroixL. ColwillL. ColwillJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongM. RogersM. RogersJ. HatoJ. HatoJ. HendersonJ. HendersonC. PalmerC. PalmerM. CaicedoM. CaicedoP. NetoP. NetoJ. PedroJ. PedroA. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeM. SenesiM. SenesiM. van de VenM. van de VenM. KudusM. KudusJ. MaddisonJ. MaddisonA. GrayA. GrayA. RobertsonA. RobertsonS. TonaliS. TonaliD. SolankeD. SolankeO. MarmoushO. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • R. De Zerbi

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
MUN
D1-1
COV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawTottenham Hotspur
4
0
1
Club Friendlies
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
FT
9Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google