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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
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Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV YouTube

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

China

Migu

Migu Video

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 6

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

India

JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa

DStv Now

DStv

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sudan

TOD

TOD

Turkey

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

NBCSN

NBC Sports

How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
4-2-3-1
E. MartinezE. MartinezW. FofanaW. FofanaM. LacroixM. LacroixL. ColwillL. ColwillEstevaoEstevaoM. RogersM. RogersR. LaviaR. LaviaJ. HendersonJ. HendersonP. ChavarriaP. ChavarriaP. NetoP. NetoD. WelbeckD. WelbeckD. PetrovicD. Petrovicteam-logoA. SilvaA. SmithA. SmithA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillT. AdamsT. AdamsL. CookL. CookR. ChristieR. ChristieM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanEvanilsonEvanilson
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

AFC Bournemouth

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • M. Rose

Xabi Alonso is without several key players for this fixture. Moisés Caicedo, Reece James, João Pedro, Marco Palestra, Emanuel Emegha and Jamie Gittens are all listed as injured. Cole Palmer, who pulled out of England duty with a minor muscular issue, is expected to return to the starting XI. The projected lineup includes Emiliano Martínez in goal, with Maxence Lacroix, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill forming the back three, and Morgan Rogers, Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto and Danny Welbeck completing the side.

Marco Rose is also dealing with a significant absentee list. Alex Scott, confirmed as a major loss by the Bournemouth head coach, joins Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert and David Brooks on the injury list. Bournemouth's projected XI is expected to feature Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, Adrien Truffert and James Hill in defence, and Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan and Evanilson further forward.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
LEE
W6-3
HUL
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BOU

BOU - Form

NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford, while earlier in that run they beat Brighton 4-3 and lost 2-1 to Arsenal. A 2-2 draw with Hull City sits in between. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 15 goals and conceded 11, a tally that reflects both their attacking productivity and their defensive vulnerability.

Bournemouth's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story, with one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent Premier League game ended in a 0-1 defeat at Liverpool, though they did win 1-2 away at Real Sociedad in the Europa League. They drew 2-2 at Brentford and 2-2 at Newcastle, and beat Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawAFC Bournemouth
2
3
0
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

These two sides have met four times in the Premier League over the past two seasons, with the series defined by close margins and shared points. The most recent meeting, at Stamford Bridge in December 2025, ended 2-2, continuing a pattern of drawn contests between the clubs at that venue. Chelsea's only victory in the last five head-to-head fixtures came in September 2024, when they won 1-0 at Bournemouth. Overall across the five meetings, neither side has been able to establish clear dominance, with two Chelsea wins, two draws and one goalless draw for Bournemouth.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Chelsea currently sit tenth in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are seventeenth, making this a fixture that carries different pressures for each side — Chelsea looking to push into the top half, Bournemouth looking to move away from the relegation zone.

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