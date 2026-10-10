International Coverage

How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several key players for this fixture. Moisés Caicedo, Reece James, João Pedro, Marco Palestra, Emanuel Emegha and Jamie Gittens are all listed as injured. Cole Palmer, who pulled out of England duty with a minor muscular issue, is expected to return to the starting XI. The projected lineup includes Emiliano Martínez in goal, with Maxence Lacroix, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill forming the back three, and Morgan Rogers, Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto and Danny Welbeck completing the side.

Marco Rose is also dealing with a significant absentee list. Alex Scott, confirmed as a major loss by the Bournemouth head coach, joins Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert and David Brooks on the injury list. Bournemouth's projected XI is expected to feature Djordje Petrovic in goal, with Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, Adrien Truffert and James Hill in defence, and Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan and Evanilson further forward.

Form

Chelsea head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford, while earlier in that run they beat Brighton 4-3 and lost 2-1 to Arsenal. A 2-2 draw with Hull City sits in between. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 15 goals and conceded 11, a tally that reflects both their attacking productivity and their defensive vulnerability.

Bournemouth's last five matches tell a similarly inconsistent story, with one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent Premier League game ended in a 0-1 defeat at Liverpool, though they did win 1-2 away at Real Sociedad in the Europa League. They drew 2-2 at Brentford and 2-2 at Newcastle, and beat Lincoln City 4-0 in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have met four times in the Premier League over the past two seasons, with the series defined by close margins and shared points. The most recent meeting, at Stamford Bridge in December 2025, ended 2-2, continuing a pattern of drawn contests between the clubs at that venue. Chelsea's only victory in the last five head-to-head fixtures came in September 2024, when they won 1-0 at Bournemouth. Overall across the five meetings, neither side has been able to establish clear dominance, with two Chelsea wins, two draws and one goalless draw for Bournemouth.

Standings

Chelsea currently sit tenth in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are seventeenth, making this a fixture that carries different pressures for each side — Chelsea looking to push into the top half, Bournemouth looking to move away from the relegation zone.