Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Burnley vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Burnley vs Everton live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Peacock
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

Burnley host Everton in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets aim to build on recent home resilience against the Toffees' push for mid-table security.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Everton kick-off time

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Everton Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Burnley Latest News

Burnley head into the fixture with several notable absentees, as Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are both sidelined with knee problems, while Connor Roberts is also unavailable.

Hannibal Mejbri misses out through suspension, and the Clarets are further depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations, with Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe away on international duty. There is also a question mark over Maxime Esteve, whose availability remains uncertain.

Everton Latest News

Everton, meanwhile, will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman due to hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively. The Toffees are also missing Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, both of whom are away at AFCON, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to recover from a thigh issue. There are no fresh fitness doubts in the visiting camp.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

EVE

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

