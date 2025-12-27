How to watch today's Burnley vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Burnley vs Everton live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Peacock
|🇨🇦 Canada
|DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|🇦🇺 Australia
|Stan Sport
|🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
|🇮🇳 India
|Jio Hotstar
Burnley host Everton in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets aim to build on recent home resilience against the Toffees' push for mid-table security.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Burnley vs Everton kick-off time
Team news & squads
Burnley Latest News
Burnley head into the fixture with several notable absentees, as Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are both sidelined with knee problems, while Connor Roberts is also unavailable.
Hannibal Mejbri misses out through suspension, and the Clarets are further depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations, with Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe away on international duty. There is also a question mark over Maxime Esteve, whose availability remains uncertain.
Everton Latest News
Everton, meanwhile, will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman due to hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively. The Toffees are also missing Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, both of whom are away at AFCON, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to recover from a thigh issue. There are no fresh fitness doubts in the visiting camp.