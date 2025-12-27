How to watch today's Burnley vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Burnley vs Everton live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Burnley host Everton in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday as the Clarets aim to build on recent home resilience against the Toffees' push for mid-table security.

Burnley head into the fixture with several notable absentees, as Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are both sidelined with knee problems, while Connor Roberts is also unavailable.

Hannibal Mejbri misses out through suspension, and the Clarets are further depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations, with Lyle Foster and Axel Tuanzebe away on international duty. There is also a question mark over Maxime Esteve, whose availability remains uncertain.

Everton, meanwhile, will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman due to hamstring and thigh injuries, respectively. The Toffees are also missing Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, both of whom are away at AFCON, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to recover from a thigh issue. There are no fresh fitness doubts in the visiting camp.

