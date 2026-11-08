How to watch Brest vs Lyon with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 11:15 Stade Francis le Ble

Brest host Lyon at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest on Sunday, November 8, in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries added intrigue following a turbulent week for the visitors.

Lyon arrive in Brittany under interim boss Jorge Maciel after Paulo Fonseca departed mid-season to take charge of Sporting in Portugal. Maciel, previously Fonseca's assistant, takes the reins as the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Brest sit 11th in Ligue 1 and head into this fixture with mixed momentum. Julien Lachuer's side beat Lorient 2-0 last time out but have been inconsistent, picking up just one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches.

Lyon, currently fourth in the table, are dealing with a lengthy injury list that includes Ernest Nuamah, Ikoma Lois Openda, Tyler Morton, and Pavel Sulc. Maciel will need to steady a squad that drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors still carry genuine quality. Corentin Tolisso, Julien Duranville, and Tanner Tessmann are all expected to feature, and Lyon have scored eight goals across their last five matches despite the disruption surrounding the club.

For Brest, the absence of Raphael Le Guen and Brendan Chardonnet through injury adds defensive concern ahead of a game they will want to win to climb the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Brest vs Lyon live.

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