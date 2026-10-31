Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

France

myCANAL

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

JioCinema / Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 2

Setanta Sports

Libya

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

TNT Sports

TNT Sports Mexico

Niger

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action Africa

SuperSport

United States (USA)

USA Network

USA Network

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real consequences for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Keith Andrews's Bees arrive into this match having picked up mixed results in recent weeks. A 3-0 demolition of Chelsea earlier in the campaign showed their ceiling, but back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Sunderland in the Carabao Cup have tempered expectations heading into the weekend.

Nottingham Forest arrive in west London in a precarious position. Oliver Glasner's side have won just once in their last five Premier League outings and currently sit deep in the relegation zone, making this a fixture they desperately need points from.

Forest's troubles have extended beyond the pitch. Morgan Gibbs-White, one of their most influential players, had his home burgled earlier this week, an ordeal that his partner publicly addressed on social media. Despite the unsettling circumstances, the midfielder is expected to feature.

For Brentford, home form will be a source of confidence. The Bees drew 1-1 with Hull City at the MKM Stadium last weekend and will want to do better in front of their own supporters against a Forest side that has shown defensive vulnerability throughout the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherS. van den BergS. van den BergK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerD. OuattaraD. OuattaraM. SangareM. SangareK. SchadeK. SchadeV. JaneltV. JaneltM. JensenM. JensenI. ThiagoI. ThiagoM. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteC. Hudson-OdoiC. Hudson-OdoiX. SchlagerX. SchlagerL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • O. Glasner
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google