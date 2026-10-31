Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Algeria
beIN Sports HD 2
Angola
SuperSport Action Africa
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
Stan Sport
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Chad
beIN Sports HD 2
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
China
Migu
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)
SuperSport Action Africa
Egypt
beIN Sports HD 2
Ethiopia
DStv Now
France
myCANAL
India
JioHotstar
Indonesia
Vidio
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports 2
Libya
beIN Sports HD 2
Mexico
TNT Sports
Niger
SuperSport Action Africa
Nigeria
SuperSport Action Africa
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports HD 2
South Africa
SuperSport Action Africa
United States (USA)
USA Network
Match Preview
Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real consequences for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.
Keith Andrews's Bees arrive into this match having picked up mixed results in recent weeks. A 3-0 demolition of Chelsea earlier in the campaign showed their ceiling, but back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Sunderland in the Carabao Cup have tempered expectations heading into the weekend.
Nottingham Forest arrive in west London in a precarious position. Oliver Glasner's side have won just once in their last five Premier League outings and currently sit deep in the relegation zone, making this a fixture they desperately need points from.
Forest's troubles have extended beyond the pitch. Morgan Gibbs-White, one of their most influential players, had his home burgled earlier this week, an ordeal that his partner publicly addressed on social media. Despite the unsettling circumstances, the midfielder is expected to feature.
For Brentford, home form will be a source of confidence. The Bees drew 1-1 with Hull City at the MKM Stadium last weekend and will want to do better in front of their own supporters against a Forest side that has shown defensive vulnerability throughout the season.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.
Team news & squads
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups
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