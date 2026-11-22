How to watch Brentford vs Everton with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford host Everton in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, with both sides back in action after the international break.

Keith Andrews' team arrive looking for stability. They have won once in their last five games, and defeats to Brighton and Liverpool have left them in mid-table.

The Bees also face a selection headache. Igor Thiago is suspended, and a long injury list has thinned their options across the pitch.

Everton come to west London in better shape. David Moyes' side have won their last three matches, including a 3-1 victory over Coventry City and a 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

Moyes has been marking a personal landmark, with his 593rd game in charge of the club a record for Everton. Jack Grealish is back in training and around the squad after a month-long exile, though the manager has been careful not to single out any one player.

The visitors also have a goalkeeping storyline in the background. Jordan Pickford is part of a lively debate over England's number one spot, and he is expected to start in goal here.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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