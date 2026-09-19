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Championship
team-logoBirmingham City
St Andrew's Knighthead Park
team-logoMiddlesbrough
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Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough
Birmingham City
Middlesbrough
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

USA

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

paramountplus.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 8
St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Davies

Chris Davies has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Birmingham City have no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg is similarly yet to reveal his squad plans, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be published when confirmed.

Form

BIR

BIR - Form

WRE
W1-2
SOU
D1-1
WOL
D2-2
NOR
L2-1
DER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
MID

MID - Form

BUR
D1-1
QPR
W0-1
CRY
L3-0
NOR
W4-3
MIL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Birmingham City have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Derby County, and they also beat Wrexham 1-2 earlier in the sequence. The Blues drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers and 1-1 with Southampton, before losing 2-1 to Norwich City.

Middlesbrough have won two, drawn two and lost one across their last five competitive outings, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, 3-0. In Championship action, Boro beat Norwich City 4-3 and Queens Park Rangers 1-0, while drawing 1-1 with Burnley and 2-2 with Millwall in their most recent game. Hellberg's side have scored nine Championship goals across their last four league matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Birmingham CityDrawMiddlesbrough
0
0
5
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
1
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
3Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, when Middlesbrough won 3-1 at St Andrew's Knighthead Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Middlesbrough have won four times and Birmingham City once, with the Blues' sole victory coming in January 2023. Middlesbrough have scored 11 goals to Birmingham's six across those five meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Birmingham City are currently tenth while Middlesbrough sit third.

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