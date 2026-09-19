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How to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 St Andrew's Knighthead Park

Today's game between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chris Davies has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Birmingham City have no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg is similarly yet to reveal his squad plans, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be published when confirmed.

Form

Birmingham City have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring seven goals and conceding seven in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory at Derby County, and they also beat Wrexham 1-2 earlier in the sequence. The Blues drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers and 1-1 with Southampton, before losing 2-1 to Norwich City.

Middlesbrough have won two, drawn two and lost one across their last five competitive outings, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, 3-0. In Championship action, Boro beat Norwich City 4-3 and Queens Park Rangers 1-0, while drawing 1-1 with Burnley and 2-2 with Millwall in their most recent game. Hellberg's side have scored nine Championship goals across their last four league matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in March 2026, when Middlesbrough won 3-1 at St Andrew's Knighthead Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Middlesbrough have won four times and Birmingham City once, with the Blues' sole victory coming in January 2023. Middlesbrough have scored 11 goals to Birmingham's six across those five meetings.

Standings

In the Championship table, Birmingham City are currently tenth while Middlesbrough sit third.