How to watch Belarus vs San Marino with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadion Illovsky Rudolf

Today's game between Belarus and San Marino will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belarus vs San Marino today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Viktor Goncharenko takes charge of Belarus for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension news is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Cevoli names the San Marino squad, with no confirmed team news currently available. Further information is expected to be confirmed ahead of the match.

Form

Belarus have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Finland in UEFA Nations League C, following a 2-0 defeat to Albania in the group opener. Before the tournament began, Belarus had shown real attacking quality, beating Syria 4-1 and winning away at Armenia 1-2. Across those five matches, Belarus scored ten goals and conceded six.

San Marino have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, failing to win any of them. Their most recent result was a 0-3 defeat to Albania in UEFA Nations League C, which followed a 0-7 loss to Finland. Earlier in that run, San Marino were beaten by Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, with their only point coming in a goalless draw against Andorra in March 2026. Across those five games, San Marino scored just two goals while conceding thirteen.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-0 Belarus win at home in September 2018, a UEFA Nations League D fixture that underlines Belarus's dominance in this series. The only other recorded meeting ended 2-0 to Belarus as well, this time with San Marino as the home side in November 2018. Belarus have won both recorded encounters, scoring seven goals and conceding none, giving them a clean head-to-head record against San Marino.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 2 2 0 0 5 0 +5 6 W W 2 Finland FIN 2 1 1 0 7 0 +7 4 D W 3 Belarus BLR 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L 4 San Marino SMR 2 0 0 2 0 10 -10 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Belarus sit third in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, meaning a win here is close to essential if they are to keep pace with the sides above them. San Marino are fourth and bottom, and without points from this fixture, their position in the group will become increasingly difficult to recover from.