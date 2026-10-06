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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoBelarus
Stadion Illovsky Rudolf
team-logoFinland
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Belarus vs Finland: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Belarus vs Finland
Belarus
Finland
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Belarus vs Finland with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4
Stadion Illovsky Rudolf

Today's game between Belarus and Finland will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belarus vs Finland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Belarus vs Finland Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Goncharenko

Viktor Goncharenko has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belarus ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jacob Friis has similarly not released a projected XI for Finland, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

BLR

BLR - Form

SYR
W4-1
BUR
D2-2
ALB
L2-0
FIN
D0-0
SMR
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FIN

FIN - Form

GER
L4-0
HUN
L2-1
SMR
W0-7
BLR
D0-0
ALB
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Belarus have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over San Marino in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Finland earlier in the group stage. Prior to the Nations League, Belarus beat Syria 4-1 in a friendly. Across those five matches, Goncharenko's side scored ten goals and conceded three.

Finland have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Albania in UEFA Nations League C, which followed a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 7-0 victory over San Marino. Finland lost both pre-tournament friendlies, going down 2-1 to Hungary and 4-0 to Germany. Across the five matches, Friis's side scored eleven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BelarusDrawFinland
0
3
2
UEFA Nations League C
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
0
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
Friendlies
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
2
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
1
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
Friendlies
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 in UEFA Nations League C in September 2026. Before that, Finland won a friendly 2-0 in June 2018. Across the last five recorded meetings, Finland hold the stronger record with two wins compared to no wins for Belarus, with three draws also in that run.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FinlandFinlandFIN
321091+87
W
D
W
2
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
320162+46
L
W
W
3
BelarusBelarusBLR
311142+24
W
D
L
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
3003014-140
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

Finland lead UEFA Nations League C Group 1 heading into this fixture, meaning Belarus must win to keep their promotion hopes alive and close the gap on the side directly above them.

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