How to watch Belarus vs Finland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stadion Illovsky Rudolf

Today's game between Belarus and Finland will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belarus vs Finland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Viktor Goncharenko has not confirmed a probable lineup for Belarus ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jacob Friis has similarly not released a projected XI for Finland, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Belarus have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win over San Marino in UEFA Nations League C, and they also drew 0-0 with Finland earlier in the group stage. Prior to the Nations League, Belarus beat Syria 4-1 in a friendly. Across those five matches, Goncharenko's side scored ten goals and conceded three.

Finland have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Albania in UEFA Nations League C, which followed a 0-0 draw with Belarus and a 7-0 victory over San Marino. Finland lost both pre-tournament friendlies, going down 2-1 to Hungary and 4-0 to Germany. Across the five matches, Friis's side scored eleven goals and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 0-0 in UEFA Nations League C in September 2026. Before that, Finland won a friendly 2-0 in June 2018. Across the last five recorded meetings, Finland hold the stronger record with two wins compared to no wins for Belarus, with three draws also in that run.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Finland FIN 3 2 1 0 9 1 +8 7 W D W 2 Albania ALB 3 2 0 1 6 2 +4 6 L W W 3 Belarus BLR 3 1 1 1 4 2 +2 4 W D L 4 San Marino SMR 3 0 0 3 0 14 -14 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Finland lead UEFA Nations League C Group 1 heading into this fixture, meaning Belarus must win to keep their promotion hopes alive and close the gap on the side directly above them.