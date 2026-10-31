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Bundesliga
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
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Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart
Bayer Leverkusen
VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart in live Bundesliga action today.

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How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Canal GOAT / Xsports

Canal GOAT

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada / OneSoccer

DAZN Canada

Chad

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique / MBC Shahid

Shahid

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

CCTV 5+ Sports Events / Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique / StarTimes App

Canal+ Afrique

Egypt

MBC Shahid

Shahid

France

beIN Sports MAX 5 / myCANAL

beIN Sports France

Germany

Sky Sport Bundesliga 2 / DAZN Germany / WOW

Sky Sport Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Iran

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Iraq

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique / MBC Shahid

Shahid

Mexico

FOX One / FOX+

Fox Sports México

Morocco

MBC Shahid

Shahid

Nigeria

Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique / StarTimes App

StarTimes

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

MBC Shahid

Shahid

United States

Peacock / Telemundo / fuboTV

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 8
BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Carles Martinez's Werkself arrive having beaten Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal midweek, though a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim before that served as a reminder that this squad is not immune to setbacks. Leverkusen still sit fourth in the table and remain a formidable proposition at home.

Stuttgart travel to Leverkusen in far more troubled form. Sebastian Hoeneß's side sit 15th in the Bundesliga and have managed just six points from seven games. A 2-3 home defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach was a low point, though Stuttgart did recover to beat Paderborn 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

Much of the scrutiny around Stuttgart has centred on captain Deniz Undav. The 30-year-old is yet to score in the Bundesliga this season across seven appearances, and Hoeneß has already responded internally by intensifying training sessions and making clear that no starting spot is guaranteed.

Ibrahim Maza has been the creative engine for Leverkusen, registering six goal involvements in the current campaign. The 20-year-old has drawn significant attention, with reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With Stuttgart desperate to arrest their slide and Leverkusen looking to reassert themselves after their Bundesliga stumble, this fixture has plenty at stake. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Formation
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
M. FlekkenM. FlekkenF. MedinaF. MedinaE. TapsobaE. TapsobaJ. QuansahJ. QuansahM. GutierrezM. GutierrezA. MoreiraA. MoreiraE. FernandezE. FernandezA. GarciaA. GarciaN. TellaN. TellaI. MazaI. MazaP. SchickP. SchickD. SeimenD. SeimenF. JeltschF. JeltschJ. ChabotJ. ChabotL. AssignonL. AssignonM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtG. ProemelG. ProemelB. El KhannoussB. El KhannoussA. KarazorA. KarazorD. UndavD. UndavC. FuehrichC. FuehrichE. DemirovicE. Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
Bayer Leverkusen

Starting XI

VfB Stuttgart

Manager

  • C. Martinez
  • S. Hoeness
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Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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