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How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen in a Bundesliga fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Carles Martinez's Werkself arrive having beaten Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal midweek, though a 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim before that served as a reminder that this squad is not immune to setbacks. Leverkusen still sit fourth in the table and remain a formidable proposition at home.

Stuttgart travel to Leverkusen in far more troubled form. Sebastian Hoeneß's side sit 15th in the Bundesliga and have managed just six points from seven games. A 2-3 home defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach was a low point, though Stuttgart did recover to beat Paderborn 1-0 in the DFB-Pokal in midweek.

Much of the scrutiny around Stuttgart has centred on captain Deniz Undav. The 30-year-old is yet to score in the Bundesliga this season across seven appearances, and Hoeneß has already responded internally by intensifying training sessions and making clear that no starting spot is guaranteed.

Ibrahim Maza has been the creative engine for Leverkusen, registering six goal involvements in the current campaign. The 20-year-old has drawn significant attention, with reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With Stuttgart desperate to arrest their slide and Leverkusen looking to reassert themselves after their Bundesliga stumble, this fixture has plenty at stake. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

Team news & squads