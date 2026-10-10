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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoGetafe
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Barcelona vs Getafe: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

bein.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Optus Sport

sport.optus.com.au

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Congo DR

SuperSport

supersport.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

bein.com

France

beIN Sports France

beinsports.com/france

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports

bein.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Mexico

Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russian Federation

Match TV

matchtv.ru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

bein.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Turkey

S Sport

ssportplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

United Kingdom

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

United States

ESPN+

espn.com/watch

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Getafe will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Getafe today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Getafe Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
5-3-2
J. GarciaJ. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloX. EspartX. EspartP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezRodriRodriK. AdeyemiK. AdeyemiPedriPedriG. JesusG. JesusD. SoriaD. SoriaZ. RomeroZ. RomeroDjeneDjeneA. GarciaA. GarciaN. GudeljN. GudeljJ. MojicaJ. MojicaO. MangalaO. MangalaR. TerratsR. Terratsteam-logoF. SerranoE. UnalE. UnalI. AzonI. Azon
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Getafe

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • P. Bordalas

Barcelona head into this fixture without several key members of their squad. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Bisiwu, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Flick's projected XI is expected to line up as: Livakovic; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Kounde; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Gordon; Pedri; Gabriel Jesus.

Getafe also carry an injury list into this match, with Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Martin Satriano all sidelined. Bordalas is expected to field: Soria; Mojica, Djene, Andres Garcia, Romero; Serrano, Gudelj, Terrats; Mayoral, Azon; Unal. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

VAL
W0-5
FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
24/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GET

GET - Form

OSA
L1-0
CEL
D1-1
COR
D1-1
BET
L1-0
MAL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Barcelona have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches and conceding just five goals across those games while scoring 20. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory away at Sevilla, and they have not dropped points since at least early September. That run includes a 7-2 win over Racing Santander and a 0-5 thrashing of Valencia, underlining the attacking output Flick's side has produced.

Getafe's last five matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, with three goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Malaga, though that followed losses to Real Betis and Osasuna, both by a 1-0 scoreline. The draws came against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, each finishing 1-1.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawGetafe
4
1
0
LaLiga
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
FT
LaLiga
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Getafe badge
Getafe
GET
0
FT
11Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Getafe in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Getafe yet to claim a victory in that run. Barcelona have scored 10 goals and conceded just one across those five matches.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
12
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, while Getafe sit eleventh, meaning the hosts arrive as heavy favourites against a side firmly in the mid-table pack.

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