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How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Getafe will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona head into this fixture without several key members of their squad. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Bisiwu, Eric Garcia, and Raphinha are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Flick's projected XI is expected to line up as: Livakovic; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Kounde; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Gordon; Pedri; Gabriel Jesus.

Getafe also carry an injury list into this match, with Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, Abdelkabir Abqar, and Martin Satriano all sidelined. Bordalas is expected to field: Soria; Mojica, Djene, Andres Garcia, Romero; Serrano, Gudelj, Terrats; Mayoral, Azon; Unal. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Barcelona have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches and conceding just five goals across those games while scoring 20. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 victory away at Sevilla, and they have not dropped points since at least early September. That run includes a 7-2 win over Racing Santander and a 0-5 thrashing of Valencia, underlining the attacking output Flick's side has produced.

Getafe's last five matches have produced one win, two draws, and two defeats, with three goals scored and three conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home win over Malaga, though that followed losses to Real Betis and Osasuna, both by a 1-0 scoreline. The draws came against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, each finishing 1-1.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Getafe in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Getafe yet to claim a victory in that run. Barcelona have scored 10 goals and conceded just one across those five matches.

Standings

Barcelona lead LaLiga in first place, while Getafe sit eleventh, meaning the hosts arrive as heavy favourites against a side firmly in the mid-table pack.