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Club Friendlies
team-logoBarcelona
team-logoAl Ahly SC
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Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Barcelona
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Andorra

TV3

3cat.cat/tv3

Angola

ZSPORT 1

zapportugal.pt

Bangladesh

FanCode

fancode.com

Bhutan

FanCode

fancode.com

Egypt

ON Sport

ontv-eg.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

International

OneFootball

onefootball.com

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Maldives

FanCode

fancode.com

Nepal

FanCode

fancode.com

Pakistan

FanCode

fancode.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sri Lanka

FanCode

fancode.com

How to watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Barcelona and Al Ahly SC will kick-off at 19 Aug 2026, 19:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ahly have similarly provided no team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been confirmed for the Egyptian club.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

CEE
W4-1
BIR
L2-2
NFO
W0-1
UDI
L1-0
BAS
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AHL

AHL - Form

SMO
W2-1
PYR
L3-0
ZAM
W0-3
ENP
W3-0
ALM
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five matches, all in pre-season. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 victory over Basel, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 earlier in the summer. Defeats to Udinese and Birmingham City, the latter finishing 2-2 before a loss on some tiebreaker, reflect the inconsistency typical of pre-season. Barcelona scored 12 goals across the five games and conceded nine.

Al Ahly's last five matches were played in the Egyptian Premier League, where they recorded four wins and one defeat. The run includes a 3-0 win over Zamalek and a 3-0 victory against ENPPI, though a 3-0 loss to Pyramids FC broke a three-match winning streak. Al Ahly scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawAl Ahly SC
1
0
0
Club Friendlies
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Al Ahly SC badge
Al Ahly SC
AHL
1
FT
4Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

Barcelona and Al Ahly have met just once in the available record, a friendly played on July 26, 2009, which Barcelona won 4-1. That single meeting gives Barcelona the only victory between the two clubs in this dataset.

Standings

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