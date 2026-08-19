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How to watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 19 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Barcelona and Al Ahly SC will kick-off at 19 Aug 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ahly have similarly provided no team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been confirmed for the Egyptian club.

Form

Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five matches, all in pre-season. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 victory over Basel, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 earlier in the summer. Defeats to Udinese and Birmingham City, the latter finishing 2-2 before a loss on some tiebreaker, reflect the inconsistency typical of pre-season. Barcelona scored 12 goals across the five games and conceded nine.

Al Ahly's last five matches were played in the Egyptian Premier League, where they recorded four wins and one defeat. The run includes a 3-0 win over Zamalek and a 3-0 victory against ENPPI, though a 3-0 loss to Pyramids FC broke a three-match winning streak. Al Ahly scored eight goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona and Al Ahly have met just once in the available record, a friendly played on July 26, 2009, which Barcelona won 4-1. That single meeting gives Barcelona the only victory between the two clubs in this dataset.