How to watch Austria vs Kosovo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Ernst Happel Stadion

Today's game between Austria and Kosovo will kick off at 27 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Kosovo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ralf Rangnick is expected to set Austria up with Alexander Schlager in goal, backed by a defence including David Affengruber, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, and Kevin Danso. The midfield and attack are projected to feature Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Xaver Schlager, Paul Wanner, Nicolas Seiwald, and Sasa Kalajdzic. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this game.

For Kosovo, coach Franco Foda is likely to name Arijanet Muric in goal, with a back line of Lumbardh Dellova, Albian Hajdari, Ilir Krasniqi, and Dion Gallapeni. Leon Avdullahu, Mergim Vojvoda, Edon Zhegrova, Fisnik Asllani, Veldin Hodza, and Vedat Muriqi are all expected to feature. Kosovo also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage, though updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Austria have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Israel in UEFA Nations League B, and they also drew 3-3 with Algeria at the World Cup during that run. Across those five games, Austria scored 11 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attacking side that can be exposed defensively. Their only clean sheet came in neither of their wins, with goals flowing freely in both directions throughout the period.

Kosovo's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They beat Ireland 1-0 in their most recent Nations League fixture and claimed a notable 3-4 win away at Slovakia earlier in their qualifying campaign. Kosovo scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their two victories in World Cup qualification demonstrating their ability to produce results in competitive settings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Austria and Kosovo from the provided records. Further historical context will be updated ahead of kick-off.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 W 2 Kosovo KOS 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Ireland IRL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Israel ISR 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Austria currently lead UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with Kosovo sitting second. Austria hold the advantage coming into this fixture, meaning a win for the hosts would strengthen their grip on top spot, while a Kosovo victory would bring the sides level and shift the group's balance heading into the remaining rounds.