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How to watch Austria vs Israel with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between Austria and Israel will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Israel today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ralf Rangnick names a projected XI that includes Alexander Schlager in goal, with a back line of Marco Friedl, Kevin Danso, and Felix Bacher. Romano Schmid, Nicolas Seiwald, and Xaver Schlager are expected to operate through midfield, with Patrick Wimmer, Paul Wanner, and Alexander Prass providing support. Michael Gregoritsch leads the line. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the Austrian squad.

Ran Ben Shimon's Israel are projected to line up with Daniel Peretz in goal, a defensive unit featuring Eliazer Dasa, Roy Revivo, Ilay Feingold, and Raz Shlomo, and a midfield built around Mohammad Abu Fani and Gabi Kanichowsky. Liel Abada, Manor Solomon, and Eliel Peretz are expected to support Oscar Gloukh in attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Israeli squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Austria's last five matches have produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Rangnick's side scored eight goals across those five games while conceding seven, a return that reflects both their attacking ambition and defensive vulnerability. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to Spain at the World Cup, though that came against the eventual tournament winners. Earlier in the same competition, they held Algeria to a 3-3 draw and beat Jordan 3-1, with a 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia rounding out a sequence that shows a team capable of results at the highest level.

Israel's last five matches read as two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Ben Shimon's side beat Albania 1-0 in a June friendly and drew 2-2 with Georgia in March. Their most recent competitive outing was a 4-1 win over Moldova in World Cup qualification, though a 3-0 defeat to Italy in that same campaign serves as a reminder of the gap that still exists between Israel and Europe's top nations.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when Austria won 4-2 at home in a World Cup qualification fixture. That result followed a dramatic reverse leg in September of the same year, when Israel won 5-2 in Tel Aviv. Across the last five recorded meetings between the two nations, Austria have won three times to Israel's two, with the sides combining for 23 goals in a series that has rarely been short of incident.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ireland IRL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Israel ISR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Kosovo KOS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Austria lead Group 3 of UEFA Nations League B heading into this fixture, while Israel sit third, making this a contest with direct implications for where both sides stand in the group race.