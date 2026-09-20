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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 15:15.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Probable lineups
Diego Simeone has injury concerns to manage ahead of the derby, with Pablo Barrios and Alexander Soerloth both sidelined. The projected XI for Atletico lines up with Jan Oblak in goal, a back four of Marc Pubill, Cristian Romero, David Hancko, and Alejandro Baena, a midfield built around Giuliano Simeone, Kang-In Lee, Morten Hjulmand, and Marcos Llorente, with Koke and Jonathan David leading the attack.
Jose Mourinho is without Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy for the trip across the city. Real Madrid's projected XI sees Thibaut Courtois start in goal, with a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, and Dean Huijsen. Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler are set to operate in midfield, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe forming the attack.
Form
Atletico Madrid come into this derby with a mixed but largely positive recent run, winning three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a convincing 4-0 home win over Osasuna in LaLiga, and they also claimed a 3-0 away victory at Real Sociedad. The defeats came against Liverpool in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the league, where they were beaten 3-0. Across five matches, Simeone's side have scored nine goals and conceded six.
Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss at Real Betis in LaLiga. Mourinho's team put four past Rayo Vallecano, beat Inter 2-1 in the Champions League, and won 2-3 at Elche most recently. They have scored 12 goals across those five games, conceding five, and arrive at the Metropolitano in strong attacking form.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 Real Madrid win at the Bernabeu in LaLiga back in March 2026. Looking across the last five encounters, Real Madrid have won three times to Atletico's two, with the most lopsided result a 5-2 Atletico victory at the Metropolitano in September 2025. The head-to-head record across those five matches includes meetings in LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Super Cup.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|7
|0
|0
|31
|7
|+24
|21
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|6
|5
|0
|1
|17
|6
|+11
|15
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|6
|5
|0
|1
|8
|6
|+2
|15
W
W
W
L
W
|4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|6
|+8
|13
W
W
L
W
D
|5
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|9
|+1
|13
L
W
W
D
L
|6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|6
|+5
|11
D
L
L
W
W
|7
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|7
|+2
|9
L
D
W
W
D
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|8
D
D
W
W
L
|9
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|16
|-5
|8
D
W
L
W
L
|10
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|13
|-7
|8
D
L
L
L
W
|11
|7
|1
|4
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|7
W
D
D
D
L
|12
|7
|2
|1
|4
|10
|10
|0
|7
L
L
W
D
L
|13
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|7
L
W
D
W
L
|14
|7
|2
|1
|4
|11
|21
|-10
|7
L
L
W
L
W
|15
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|5
W
L
L
L
D
|16
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|5
L
D
W
D
L
|17
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|5
L
D
D
L
W
|18
|7
|1
|2
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|5
W
L
D
L
L
|19
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|4
W
L
L
L
L
|20
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|3
L
D
D
L
D
Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga heading into this fixture, while Atletico Madrid are fourth. The gap between the two sides in the table means this derby doubles as a chance for Atletico to close ground on their city rivals and push themselves firmly into the top-three conversation.