How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a Premier League meeting between the top-flight's first- and third-placed sides.

Mikel Arteta's team arrive with a six-point lead at the summit. Their finishing has drawn scrutiny, though, with just 17 league goals scored, the lowest tally among the top six.

A 2-2 draw with Newcastle and a 1-1 Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund have followed a run of wins. Arsenal have not lost in their last five matches.

City travel to north London without a league win in four games. Enzo Maresca's side led the table until the start of November but have slipped six points behind.

Maresca has asked for patience, pointing to a rebuilding squad with eight or nine new players and a new manager. He has called the trip to the Emirates a good test of his team's personality.

The sides have met four times in the last year, and Arsenal won the most recent, the Community Shield in August. Here is how to follow the game.

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