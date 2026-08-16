International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Homepage Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb digitalb.al Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1 supersport.com Anguilla Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Antigua and Barbuda Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina disneyplus.com Aruba Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Austria DAZN Austria dazn.com Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com Barbados Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Belgium DAZN Belgium dazn.com Belize Max max.com Benin Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Bhutan Sony LIV sonyliv.com Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 4P tvarenasport.com Botswana DStv Now dstv.com Brazil ESPN Brazil espn.com.br British Virgin Islands Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Brunei Darussalam Astro Premier League astro.com.my Bulgaria Diema Sport 2 play.diemaxtra.bg Burkina Faso Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Burundi Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Cambodia MONOMAX monomax.me Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Canada Sportsnet World sportsnet.ca Cape Verde Islands Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Cayman Islands Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Central African Republic Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Chad Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Chile Disney+ Premium Chile disneyplus.com Chinese Taipei ELTA Sports 1 eltaotta.tv Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROA supersport.com Congo DR Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Costa Rica Max max.com Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia tvarenasport.hr Cuba Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3 cyta.com.cy/cytavision Czech Republic Nova Sport 1 CZ tv.nova.cz Côte d'Ivoire Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Djibouti Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Dominica Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Dominican Republic Max max.com Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur disneyplus.com El Salvador Max max.com Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Eritrea DStv Now dstv.com Ethiopia DStv Now dstv.com Faroe Islands See see.dk Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Gambia Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia setantasports.com Germany DAZN Germany dazn.com Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Great Britain TNT Sports 1 tntsports.co.uk Greece ERT Sports 2 ertflix.gr Grenada Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Guadeloupe Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Guam ESPN Deportes espn.com Guatemala Max max.com Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Guinea-Bissau Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique canalplus-afrique.com Haiti Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com Honduras Max max.com Hong Kong Now Player nowplayer.now.com Hungary Spíler1 tv2play.hu/spiler1 Iceland Viaplay Iceland viaplay.is India Sony LIV sonyliv.com Indonesia Vidio vidio.com Ireland Republic TNT Sports 1 tntsports.co.uk Israel Sport 1 sport1.maariv.co.il Italy DAZN Italia dazn.com Jamaica Disney+ Premium Caribbean disneyplus.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Community Shield - Final 16 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Principality Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. It is worth noting that defensive reinforcements remain a priority for the club, with Arteta working to address a gap at centre-back. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI currently available. The situation surrounding Rodri adds uncertainty to City's midfield options, with his status at the club in flux. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Arsenal go into this match with three wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Como that ended as a win on penalties in a pre-season friendly, and they also beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and Girona 4-1 in friendly action. A 3-1 defeat to Real Betis was a setback, and their last competitive result was a 1-1 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final in May. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Manchester City have two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five. They beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, but lost to Inter on penalties after a 1-1 draw and were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa on the final day of last season's Premier League campaign. A 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth rounds out that run. City scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on April 19, 2026, when Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Before that, Arsenal hosted City in the Carabao Cup in March 2026, losing 2-0. Across the last five encounters, City have won twice, Arsenal have won once, and two matches have ended level. Arsenal's standout result in that run was a 5-1 home victory in the Premier League in February 2025.