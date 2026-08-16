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Community Shield
team-logoArsenal
Principality Stadium
team-logoManchester City
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Arsenal vs Manchester City: Worldwide Community Shield broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester City
Community Shield

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Albania

SuperSport 3 Digitalb

digitalb.al

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 1

supersport.com

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Aruba

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Austria

DAZN Austria

dazn.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

dazn.com

Belize

Max

max.com

Benin

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 4P

tvarenasport.com

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Brunei Darussalam

Astro Premier League

astro.com.my

Bulgaria

Diema Sport 2

play.diemaxtra.bg

Burkina Faso

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Burundi

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Cambodia

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Cameroon

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Canada

Sportsnet World

sportsnet.ca

Cape Verde Islands

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Central African Republic

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Chad

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports 1

eltaotta.tv

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Comoros

SuperSport Premier League ROA

supersport.com

Congo DR

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Costa Rica

Max

max.com

Croatia

Arena Sport 1 Croatia

tvarenasport.hr

Cuba

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

cyta.com.cy/cytavision

Czech Republic

Nova Sport 1 CZ

tv.nova.cz

Côte d'Ivoire

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Djibouti

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Dominican Republic

Max

max.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Max

max.com

Equatorial Guinea

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Eritrea

DStv Now

dstv.com

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

Faroe Islands

See

see.dk

Gabon

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Gambia

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

setantasports.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Ghana

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports 1

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

ERT Sports 2

ertflix.gr

Grenada

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Guadeloupe

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Guam

ESPN Deportes

espn.com

Guatemala

Max

max.com

Guinea

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Guinea-Bissau

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Haiti

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Honduras

Max

max.com

Hong Kong

Now Player

nowplayer.now.com

Hungary

Spíler1

tv2play.hu/spiler1

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Ireland Republic

TNT Sports 1

tntsports.co.uk

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Italy

DAZN Italia

dazn.com

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Community Shield - Final
Principality Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Manchester City will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Manchester City Probable lineups

4-3-3
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Formation
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-2-3-1
13K. Arrizabalaga4B. White33R. Calafiori6Gabriel3C. Mosquera49M. Lewis-Skelly39B. Guimaraes8M. Oedegaard56M. Dowman14V. Gyoekeres17C. Tzolis1G. Donnarumma3R. Dias24J. Gvardiol21R. Ait Nouri27M. Nunes14N. Gonzalez11J. Doku8M. Kovacic42A. Semenyo47P. Foden7O. Marmoush
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
4-3-3
Arsenal

Starting XI

Manchester City

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • E. Maresca

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. It is worth noting that defensive reinforcements remain a priority for the club, with Arteta working to address a gap at centre-back. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is similarly yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI currently available. The situation surrounding Rodri adds uncertainty to City's midfield options, with his status at the club in flux. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

PSG
L1-1
GIR
W1-4
BET
L1-3
BVB
W2-3
COM
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
MCI

MCI - Form

BOU
D1-1
AVL
L1-2
INT
L1-1
KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Arsenal go into this match with three wins from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Como that ended as a win on penalties in a pre-season friendly, and they also beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and Girona 4-1 in friendly action. A 3-1 defeat to Real Betis was a setback, and their last competitive result was a 1-1 aggregate loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final in May. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Manchester City have two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five. They beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 and the K-League All Stars 3-1 in pre-season, but lost to Inter on penalties after a 1-1 draw and were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa on the final day of last season's Premier League campaign. A 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth rounds out that run. City scored nine goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawManchester City
1
2
2
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
5
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Premier League on April 19, 2026, when Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Before that, Arsenal hosted City in the Carabao Cup in March 2026, losing 2-0. Across the last five encounters, City have won twice, Arsenal have won once, and two matches have ended level. Arsenal's standout result in that run was a 5-1 home victory in the Premier League in February 2025.

Standings

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