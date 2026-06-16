How to watch Argentina vs Algeria with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. J Kansas City Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Algeria will kick-off at 17 Jun 2026, 02:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lionel Scaloni names a strong projected XI for Argentina, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Nicolas Otamendi. Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lionel Messi and Thiago Almada supporting Lautaro Martinez in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Albiceleste, though Leonardo Balerdi's absence through injury led to Marcos Senesi being called into the squad ahead of the tournament.

Vladimir Petkovic's projected XI for Algeria sees Luca Zidane start in goal, with a back four of Achref Abada, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, and Aissa Mandi. Ramiz Zerrouki and Nabil Bentaleb are named in midfield alongside Houssem Aouar, with Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Amoura, and Amine Gouiri making up the attacking line. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Desert Foxes at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. Their record across those games reads five wins, zero draws, and zero losses, with 12 goals scored and just one conceded. The most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Iceland on June 10, and they also beat Honduras 2-0 and put five past Zambia without reply in earlier friendlies. That solitary goal conceded came in a narrow 2-1 win over Mauritania in March.

Algeria's recent form is also positive, with four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent game produced a 4-0 win over Bolivia on June 11, and they followed that up after beating the Netherlands 1-0 in their final pre-tournament friendly on June 3. A 7-0 demolition of Guatemala in March underlines their attacking threat, though a 2-0 loss to Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in January remains the one blot on an otherwise encouraging recent run. Across their last five games, Algeria have scored 12 goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match ALG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Argentina 4 - 3 Algeria 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited to a single meeting in the provided dataset. Argentina and Algeria met in a friendly on June 5, 2007, with Argentina winning 4-3 in a high-scoring contest. That match represents the only documented fixture between the two nations in the available data.

Standings

In Group J, Algeria currently sit first in the standings, with Argentina placed second ahead of this opening fixture.