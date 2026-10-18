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Ligue 1
team-logoAngers
Stade Raymond Kopa
team-logoMarseille
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Angers vs Marseille: Worldwide Ligue 1 broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Angers vs Marseille
Angers
Marseille
Ligue 1

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

DAZN Belgium

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Arena Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

Ligue1+

Ligue 1 Pass

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria

SuperSport

SuperSport

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Poland

Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Eleven Sports Poland

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United States

beIN SPORTS USA

beIN Sports USA

How to watch Angers vs Marseille with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Stade Raymond Kopa

Today's game between Angers and Marseille will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Angers vs Marseille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Angers vs Marseille Probable lineups

4-3-3
Angers crest
Angers
SCO
page.match.formation.title
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
4-2-3-1
team-logoA. Lopesteam-logoL. Rao-Lisoateam-logoE. BiumlaC. ArcusC. Arcusteam-logoM. GernigonB. van den BoomenB. van den Boomenteam-logoY. BelkhdimH. BelkeblaH. Belkeblateam-logoJ. Allevinahteam-logoA. El Ouazzaniteam-logoA. SbaiJ. De LangeJ. De LangeT. WeahT. WeahC. Egan-RileyC. Egan-RileyEmersonEmersonN. AguerdN. AguerdT. NnadiT. NnadiI. PaixaoI. PaixaoA. GomesA. GomesH. AbdelliH. AbdelliA. HaritA. HaritA. GouiriA. Gouiri
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
4-3-3
Angers

Starting XI

Marseille

Manager

  • S. Gilli
  • B. Genesio

Angers head into this fixture without Ousmane Camara and Usman Simbakoli through injury, while Jordan Lefort is suspended. Stephane Gilli's projected XI includes Anthony Lopes in goal, with a back four of Emmanuel Biumla, Marius Louar, Joseph Kalulu, and Mael Gernigon. Branco van den Boomen and Yassin Belkhdim are named in midfield alongside Haris Belkebla, with Jim Allevinah, Prosper Peter, and Amine Sbai making up the attack.

Marseille will be without Derek Cornelius and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, both listed as injured. Bruno Genesio's projected starting XI sees Jeffrey De Lange in goal, with Kelyann Bezahaf, CJ Egan-Riley, Emerson, and Nayef Aguerd in defence. Geoffrey Kondogbia sits in midfield alongside Igor Paixao, Angel Gomes, and Himad Abdelli, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Form

SCO

SCO - Form

AJA
W1-3
REN
L1-2
LEH
D0-0
TRO
W2-0
B29
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

REN
L1-0
BJK
L4-1
PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
OLY
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Angers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 5-1 defeat to Brest, though they had beaten Troyes 2-0 in their previous league outing. They also claimed a 1-3 win away at Auxerre earlier in the run. Across those five games, Angers scored seven goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but prone to defensive lapses.

Marseille have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only victory in that stretch was a 2-0 league win over Troyes on October 11, which ended a run of three straight defeats to Rennes, Besiktas, and Paris Saint-Germain. The most recent result was a 1-0 Europa League loss at home to Olympiacos on October 15. Marseille scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a return that points to persistent defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AngersDrawMarseille
0
2
3
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
5
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
2
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
3
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
6Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

Marseille have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two sides. The last encounter came in January 2026, when Marseille won 2-5 at the Stade Raymond Kopa, a result that underlines their dominance in this fixture. Across the five most recent matches on record, Marseille have won three, with one draw and one Angers victory, and have scored freely in most of those meetings. Angers will need to break a pattern that has consistently favoured the visitors.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
2
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
3
MonacoMonacoASM
6420105+514
D
W
D
W
W
4
RennesRennesREN
64111210+213
W
L
W
W
W
5
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
6
Paris FCParis FCPAR
632184+411
L
W
D
W
W
7
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
8
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
9
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
10
LorientLorientFCL
62226608
W
L
D
W
L
11
NiceNiceNCE
622257-28
W
W
L
D
L
12
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
13
AngersAngersSCO
6213710-37
L
W
D
L
W
14
MarseilleMarseilleOM
620498+16
W
L
L
L
L
15
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
16
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
6204816-86
L
W
W
L
L
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
602448-42
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Ligue 1, Angers sit 13th and Marseille are placed 14th, meaning both clubs are separated by a single position in the lower-mid section of the table. A win for either side would provide a meaningful lift in a congested part of the standings.

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