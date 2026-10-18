International Coverage

How to watch Angers vs Marseille with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Stade Raymond Kopa

Today's game between Angers and Marseille will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Angers vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Angers head into this fixture without Ousmane Camara and Usman Simbakoli through injury, while Jordan Lefort is suspended. Stephane Gilli's projected XI includes Anthony Lopes in goal, with a back four of Emmanuel Biumla, Marius Louar, Joseph Kalulu, and Mael Gernigon. Branco van den Boomen and Yassin Belkhdim are named in midfield alongside Haris Belkebla, with Jim Allevinah, Prosper Peter, and Amine Sbai making up the attack.

Marseille will be without Derek Cornelius and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, both listed as injured. Bruno Genesio's projected starting XI sees Jeffrey De Lange in goal, with Kelyann Bezahaf, CJ Egan-Riley, Emerson, and Nayef Aguerd in defence. Geoffrey Kondogbia sits in midfield alongside Igor Paixao, Angel Gomes, and Himad Abdelli, with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri leading the attack.

Form

Angers have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 5-1 defeat to Brest, though they had beaten Troyes 2-0 in their previous league outing. They also claimed a 1-3 win away at Auxerre earlier in the run. Across those five games, Angers scored seven goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but prone to defensive lapses.

Marseille have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only victory in that stretch was a 2-0 league win over Troyes on October 11, which ended a run of three straight defeats to Rennes, Besiktas, and Paris Saint-Germain. The most recent result was a 1-0 Europa League loss at home to Olympiacos on October 15. Marseille scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches, a return that points to persistent defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Marseille have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two sides. The last encounter came in January 2026, when Marseille won 2-5 at the Stade Raymond Kopa, a result that underlines their dominance in this fixture. Across the five most recent matches on record, Marseille have won three, with one draw and one Angers victory, and have scored freely in most of those meetings. Angers will need to break a pattern that has consistently favoured the visitors.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Angers sit 13th and Marseille are placed 14th, meaning both clubs are separated by a single position in the lower-mid section of the table. A win for either side would provide a meaningful lift in a congested part of the standings.