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UEFA Nations League D
team-logoAndorra
Estadi de la FAF
team-logoMalta
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Andorra vs Malta: Worldwide UEFA Nations League D broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Andorra vs Malta
Andorra
Malta
UEFA Nations League D

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Andorra vs Malta with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 1
Estadi de la FAF

Today's game between Andorra and Malta will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 17:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Andorra vs Malta today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Andorra vs Malta Probable lineups

Manager

  • Koldo

Andorra head coach Koldo has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Malta manager Emilio De Leo is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injury or suspension data available at this stage. Further squad news will be added as it emerges.

Form

AND

AND - Form

MTN
L2-0
SMR
D0-0
IRQ
L1-0
LIE
W2-0
KOS
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5
MAL

MAL - Form

POL
L2-3
LUX
L0-2
LUX
L3-0
SVK
L2-1
AZE
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Andorra have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring two goals and conceding six. Their only victory in that run came against Liechtenstein, winning 2-0, though they were beaten 3-0 by Kosovo in their most recent game. A goalless draw with San Marino in March was their only other point across the five fixtures.

Malta have won once, drawn none, and lost four of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan, but they suffered heavy defeats against Luxembourg in UEFA Nations League C Qualification, losing 3-0 and 0-2 in consecutive matches. Across the five games, Malta scored five goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AndorraDrawMalta
0
3
2
UEFA Nations League D
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
0
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
FT
UEFA Nations League D
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
1
FT
UEFA Nations League D
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
3
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
1
FT
UEFA Nations League D
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
0
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
0
FT
Friendlies
Malta badge
Malta
MAL
1
Andorra badge
Andorra
AND
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2024, when Malta and Andorra played out a 0-0 draw in the Nations League D. Before that, Andorra hosted Malta in September 2024 and lost 1-0. Across the last five encounters between the two nations, Malta hold the stronger record, with two wins compared to Andorra's none, and two draws shared between them.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AndorraAndorraAND
00000000
2
GibraltarGibraltarGIB
00000000
3
MaltaMaltaMAL
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 1, Andorra currently sit in first place while Malta are third, meaning the home side hold a clear advantage at this stage of the campaign.

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