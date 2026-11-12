How to watch Andorra vs Gibraltar with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Estadi de la FAF

Andorra host Gibraltar at the Estadi de la FAF in a UEFA Nations League D group fixture, with both sides looking to separate themselves from the bottom of the standings.

Andorra have struggled for momentum throughout this campaign. Koldo's side have lost their last four competitive matches and have yet to score in the Nations League this season, leaving them in a difficult position heading into this home fixture.

Gibraltar arrive in marginally better shape. Scott Wiseman's team are unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up wins and draws across friendlies and Nations League action, and they head to Andorra sitting above their hosts in the group table.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League cycle, playing out a goalless draw in Gibraltar in September. That result did little for either team, and both will be eager for a more decisive outcome this time around.

For Andorra, a win is close to essential. With Malta also in the group and pushing for top spot, further dropped points could effectively end any realistic ambitions of finishing first.

Gibraltar, by contrast, can afford a degree of patience. A point would maintain their position above Andorra, though Wiseman will be pushing for more after the confidence built from recent results.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this UEFA Nations League D match.

Team news & squads