How to watch Algeria vs Togo with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 14 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Algeria host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with the Desert Foxes looking to build on their position at the top of Group I and push closer to securing a place at the tournament.

Brahim Hemdani's side arrive in reasonable shape after back-to-back competitive matches in September, though their summer involvement in the World Cup adds context to a squad that has been tested at the highest level in recent months.

Togo, sitting third in the group, need points to keep their qualification hopes alive. Patrice Neveu's side have shown they can win games, but they face a step up in quality against the group leaders on Algerian soil.

Algeria's record against Togo in this fixture gives the hosts reason for confidence. They have won four of the last five meetings, including a 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture of this qualifying cycle.

Togo will need to be significantly more disciplined than in that encounter if they are to take anything from the game. Their recent form in qualifying has been inconsistent, and Algeria's home support will add further pressure.

For all the details on how to follow this Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

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