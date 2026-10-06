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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoAlbania
Air Albania Stadium
team-logoSan Marino
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Albania vs San Marino: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Albania vs San Marino
Albania
San Marino
UEFA Nations League C

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How to watch Albania vs San Marino with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 4
Air Albania Stadium

Today's game between Albania and San Marino will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs San Marino today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Albania vs San Marino Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Maran

Rolando Maran has not confirmed his squad selection ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Albania. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Roberto Cevoli's San Marino squad details are also unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

ALB

ALB - Form

ISR
L0-1
LUX
L0-1
BLR
W2-0
SMR
W0-3
FIN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SMR

SMR - Form

BGD
L1-2
AZE
L2-1
FIN
L0-7
ALB
L0-3
BLR
L4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/18
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Albania have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Finland in UEFA Nations League C, which followed back-to-back wins over Belarus (2-0) and San Marino (3-0) in the group. Prior to the Nations League, Albania lost to both Luxembourg and Israel in friendlies. Across those five matches, Albania scored six goals and conceded five.

San Marino have lost all five of their last matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 defeat to Belarus in UEFA Nations League C, continuing a run that also included a 7-0 loss to Finland and a 3-0 defeat to Albania. San Marino scored just two goals while conceding thirteen across those five fixtures, a record that reflects the difficulty of their campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AlbaniaDrawSan Marino
5
0
0
UEFA Nations League C
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
5
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
2
FT
Friendlies
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
FT
Friendlies
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
FT
16Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored0/5

Albania have dominated this fixture across every recorded meeting. The most recent encounter came earlier in this Nations League campaign, with Albania winning 3-0 away at San Marino in September 2026. Going further back, Albania won 5-0 in World Cup qualification in 2021 and 2-0 in the reverse fixture that same year. Across all five recorded meetings, Albania have won every game, scoring sixteen goals and conceding none.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FinlandFinlandFIN
321091+87
W
D
W
2
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
320162+46
L
W
W
3
BelarusBelarusBLR
311142+24
W
D
L
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
3003014-140
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

Albania sit second in UEFA Nations League C Group 1, meaning they remain in contention for promotion but must keep winning to stay in the race with Finland above them. San Marino are fourth, and their position at the bottom of the group leaves them facing the prospect of further pressure if results do not improve.

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