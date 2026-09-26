Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
UEFA Nations League C
team-logoAlbania
Air Albania Stadium
team-logoBelarus
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Albania vs Belarus: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Albania vs Belarus
Albania
Belarus
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Website Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

Fubo Sports Network

fubo.tv

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus ROA

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football

megogo.net

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 3 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Kazakhstan

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Greece

Nova Sports

novasports.gr

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Belarus

Okko Sport / TVR Belarus

okko.tv

Israel

Sport 2

sport1.maariv.co.il

Libya

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Play Diema Xtra

diemasport.bg

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play / Viaplay

tv2.no

Oman

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Moldova

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Albania

SuperSport 2 Digitalb

digitalb.al

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.ee

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

How to watch Albania vs Belarus with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1
Air Albania Stadium

Today's game between Albania and Belarus will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Belarus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Albania vs Belarus Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Maran

Albania are managed by Rolando Maran, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Bearus are led by Viktor Goncharenko, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

ALB

ALB - Form

ENG
L0-2
POL
L2-1
UKR
L1-0
ISR
L0-1
LUX
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BLR

BLR - Form

GRE
D0-0
CYP
W0-1
ARM
W1-2
SYR
W4-1
BUR
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Albania have endured a difficult run, losing all five of their most recent fixtures across friendlies and World Cup qualification. Their last outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Luxembourg, and they also fell 0-1 to Israel before that. Across those five matches, Albania scored just two goals while conceding five, and they have yet to win in their recent run.

Belarus present a sharper picture. Goncharenko's side have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso, but before that they beat Syria 4-1. They have scored eight goals across those five games, showing a consistent attacking threat.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AlbaniaDrawBelarus
3
1
1
UEFA Nations League C
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
3
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
2
FT
UEFA Nations League C
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
2
FT
Friendlies
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
2
Albania badge
Albania
ALB
0
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2020, when Albania beat Belarus 3-2 in Tirana in UEFA Nations League C, a match that produced five goals and a home win. Earlier that same campaign, Belarus hosted Albania and lost 0-2. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Albania hold the stronger record, with wins in three of those fixtures, while Belarus have claimed victory in one, with one match ending level.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
00000000
2
BelarusBelarusBLR
00000000
3
FinlandFinlandFIN
00000000
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, Albania currently sit top of the table, with Belarus in second place.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google