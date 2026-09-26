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ViX
How to watch Albania vs Belarus with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Albania and Belarus will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Albania vs Belarus todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Albania vs Belarus Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Maran
Albania are managed by Rolando Maran, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.
Bearus are led by Viktor Goncharenko, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.
Form
Albania have endured a difficult run, losing all five of their most recent fixtures across friendlies and World Cup qualification. Their last outing ended in a 0-1 defeat to Luxembourg, and they also fell 0-1 to Israel before that. Across those five matches, Albania scored just two goals while conceding five, and they have yet to win in their recent run.
Belarus present a sharper picture. Goncharenko's side have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso, but before that they beat Syria 4-1. They have scored eight goals across those five games, showing a consistent attacking threat.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2020, when Albania beat Belarus 3-2 in Tirana in UEFA Nations League C, a match that produced five goals and a home win. Earlier that same campaign, Belarus hosted Albania and lost 0-2. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Albania hold the stronger record, with wins in three of those fixtures, while Belarus have claimed victory in one, with one match ending level.
Standings
Grp. 1
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, Albania currently sit top of the table, with Belarus in second place.