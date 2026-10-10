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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Hilal
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
team-logoAl Ittihad
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Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad: Worldwide Saudi Pro League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Angola

DStv Now

dstv.com

Argentina

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Australia

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Brazil

Zapping Sports

zapping.com

Canada

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

China

SPOTV Asia

spotvasia.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Egypt

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.com

France

DAZN France

dazn.com/fr-FR

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

Kazakhstan

SPL Watch

splwatch.com

Mexico

TV Azteca

tvazteca.com

Mongolia

SPOTV Asia

spotvasia.com

Nigeria

Startimes Sports Life

startimes.com.ng

Peru

Zapping Sports

zapping.pe

Saudi Arabia

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

South Africa

ESPN Africa

espn.co.za

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sudan

Thmanyah

thmanyah.com

United States

Fox Soccer Plus

foxsports.com

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Inzaghi

Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi faces uncertainty over the fitness of captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who is doubtful for the match after the club issued a medical update that casts doubt on his involvement. No further injury or suspension details have been confirmed by the club, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has received clarity on the fitness of key squad members ahead of the trip to Riyadh, with the status of Jorges Ilenikhena and Richard Rios now confirmed. No additional injury or suspension information has been made available, and further squad updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

HIL

HIL - Form

AHL
W3-0
ALS
W0-2
NEO
L0-2
ALT
W0-6
ALG
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ITT

ITT - Form

ALF
D0-0
ALN
W2-1
ALF
W2-1
AFS
W1-3
ALS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Al Hilal have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they followed that with a 6-0 league win over Al-Taawoun. The sole defeat in the sequence came against Neom SC, who beat them 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also drew 0-0 with Al Fateh earlier in the run. The wins include a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly, with the side scoring seven goals and conceding three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Al HilalDrawAl Ittihad
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
0
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
4
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
1
FT
King Cup
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
2
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal badge
Al Hilal
HIL
3
Al Ittihad badge
Al Ittihad
ITT
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on 21 February 2026, when Al Hilal and Al Ittihad drew 1-1. Before that, Al Ittihad won 2-0 as hosts in October 2025, and Al Ittihad also claimed a 4-1 home victory in February 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Al Ittihad have won two, Al Hilal have won one, and two matches have ended level, with a King Cup draw of 2-2 also among the recent results.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
8611218+1319
W
D
W
W
W
2
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
8611197+1219
W
D
W
L
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
7601235+1818
W
L
W
W
W
4
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
7520126+617
W
W
W
D
W
5
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
85032010+1015
W
W
L
W
L
6
Neom SCNeom SCNEO
7502136+715
W
W
W
L
L
7
Al KholoodAl KholoodALK
83321215-312
L
L
W
D
W
8
Al-EttifaqAl-EttifaqALI
73221111011
D
D
W
L
L
9
Al DiriyahAl DiriyahDIR
832378-111
L
D
W
L
W
10
Al HazemAl HazemALH
722379-28
L
W
D
D
L
11
Al RiyadhAl RiyadhALR
7223816-88
W
D
L
W
D
12
Al-FayhaAl-FayhaALF
7133711-46
D
L
D
W
D
13
Al KhaleejAl KhaleejALK
7052310-75
D
D
L
L
D
14
Al ShababAl ShababALS
7043611-54
D
L
L
D
D
15
Al-FaisalyAl-FaisalyAFS
7034513-83
L
D
D
L
D
16
Al-TaawounAl-TaawounALT
7034312-93
L
L
D
L
D
17
Al Fateh FCAl Fateh FCALF
8035415-113
L
L
L
D
D
18
AbhaAbhaABH
7025513-82
D
L
L
L
D
AFC Champions League
Relegation

Al Hilal sit third in the Saudi Pro League table and Al Ittihad are fourth, meaning both clubs are within touching distance of the summit. A win for either side on Saturday would move them into direct contention for top spot, making the result consequential well beyond local pride.

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