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How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi faces uncertainty over the fitness of captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who is doubtful for the match after the club issued a medical update that casts doubt on his involvement. No further injury or suspension details have been confirmed by the club, and updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Al Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has received clarity on the fitness of key squad members ahead of the trip to Riyadh, with the status of Jorges Ilenikhena and Richard Rios now confirmed. No additional injury or suspension information has been made available, and further squad updates will be added as they emerge.

Form

Al Hilal have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they followed that with a 6-0 league win over Al-Taawoun. The sole defeat in the sequence came against Neom SC, who beat them 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also drew 0-0 with Al Fateh earlier in the run. The wins include a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly, with the side scoring seven goals and conceding three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on 21 February 2026, when Al Hilal and Al Ittihad drew 1-1. Before that, Al Ittihad won 2-0 as hosts in October 2025, and Al Ittihad also claimed a 4-1 home victory in February 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Al Ittihad have won two, Al Hilal have won one, and two matches have ended level, with a King Cup draw of 2-2 also among the recent results.

Standings

Al Hilal sit third in the Saudi Pro League table and Al Ittihad are fourth, meaning both clubs are within touching distance of the summit. A win for either side on Saturday would move them into direct contention for top spot, making the result consequential well beyond local pride.