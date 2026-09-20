How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI that includes Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a back line of Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, and James Hill. Lewis Cook and Alex Scott are named in midfield alongside Justin Kluivert, Rayan, and Marcus Tavernier, with Evanilson leading the attack. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury.

Andoni Iraola's projected Liverpool XI is led by Alisson Becker, with a defence of Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo, and Jeremy Jacquet. Victor Munoz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai are named in midfield, with Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz supporting Alexander Isak in attack. The Reds are missing Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury.

Form

Bournemouth arrive with a recent record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 away victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League, and they have also taken points from Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League, drawing 2-2 in both fixtures. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City sits among those results, though a 1-1 draw with Everton reflects the inconsistency that has run through their domestic campaign.

Liverpool's last five matches show three wins and two draws, with seven goals scored and four conceded. Iraola's side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 in the Premier League, but have been held to draws by Fulham and Nottingham Forest in the league. A 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur is their most recent result and will have provided a confidence boost heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 home win for Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in January 2026, a result that will give the hosts belief. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool have won three times to Bournemouth's one, with one draw, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Bournemouth currently sit 15th while Liverpool are placed 8th, a gap in the standings that adds an edge to the fixture for both sides with different objectives at this stage of the season.