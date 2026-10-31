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How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth host Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a team quietly building something worth watching in West Yorkshire.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford and a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan, form that has established the Cherries as one of the most dangerous teams in the top flight right now.

Leeds sit in the top half of the table after eight matches and have shown they can grind out results in difficult conditions. Their 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light last weekend was a testament to their defensive organisation, with goalkeeper James Trafford producing a string of vital saves to earn a point on the road.

Daniel Farke has built a side that is hard to beat. Leeds have lost just once in their last five Premier League outings, and their only defeat came away at Arsenal. The Whites have drawn three of those five games, suggesting a team that does not concede easily but is still finding its attacking rhythm at the top level.

Bournemouth's home form makes this a stern test. Rose's side have scored 11 goals across their last five matches and have shown they can hurt opponents in multiple ways, with contributions spread across the squad rather than reliance on a single source.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has produced goals and drama in recent seasons, and there is little reason to expect anything different at the Vitality. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

Team news & squads