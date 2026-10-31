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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoLeeds United
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Watch AFC Bournemouth vs. Leeds United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United
AFC Bournemouth
Leeds United
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United in live Premier League action today.

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How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport OTT 6 / DStv Now

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada / DAZN Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 4 / SuperSport OTT 6

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport OTT 6 / DStv Now

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Live 7 / myCANAL

Canal+

India

JioHotstar

Hotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 4 / SuperSport OTT 6

beIN Sports

Mexico

FOX One

Fox Sports México

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 4 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport OTT 6 / DStv Now

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

United States

NBCSN / Peacock / fuboTV

Peacock

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth host Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in a Premier League fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a team quietly building something worth watching in West Yorkshire.

Marco Rose's Bournemouth arrive having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. That run includes a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford and a 3-0 Europa League victory over AC Milan, form that has established the Cherries as one of the most dangerous teams in the top flight right now.

Leeds sit in the top half of the table after eight matches and have shown they can grind out results in difficult conditions. Their 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light last weekend was a testament to their defensive organisation, with goalkeeper James Trafford producing a string of vital saves to earn a point on the road.

Daniel Farke has built a side that is hard to beat. Leeds have lost just once in their last five Premier League outings, and their only defeat came away at Arsenal. The Whites have drawn three of those five games, suggesting a team that does not concede easily but is still finding its attacking rhythm at the top level.

Bournemouth's home form makes this a stern test. Rose's side have scored 11 goals across their last five matches and have shown they can hurt opponents in multiple ways, with contributions spread across the squad rather than reliance on a single source.

The head-to-head record between these clubs has produced goals and drama in recent seasons, and there is little reason to expect anything different at the Vitality. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premier League fixture live.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-3
D. PetrovicD. Petrovicteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillA. SmithA. SmithRayanRayanL. CookL. CookM. TavernierM. TavernierJ. KluivertJ. KluivertT. AdamsT. AdamsEvanilsonEvanilsonJ. TraffordJ. TraffordN. ElvediN. ElvediT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicJ. JustinJ. JustinE. AmpaduE. AmpaduA. TanakaA. TanakaJ. BogleJ. BogleG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-LewinH. WilsonH. WilsonN. OkaforN. Okafor
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Leeds United

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • D. Farke
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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