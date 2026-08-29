Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoEverton
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
AFC Bournemouth
Everton
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports

United States

NBC Sports

NBC Sports

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Pakistan

Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Bangladesh

Toffee Live

Toffee Live

Ethiopia

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

DR Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Vietnam

K+ SPORT 1

K+ Television

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports

Tanzania

DStv Now

DStv

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Kenya

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Algeria

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Afghanistan

Solh Sports 1

Solh Sports

Canada

fuboTV Canada

fuboTV Canada

Angola

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Ghana

DStv Now

DStv

Cameroon

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Burkina Faso

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canal+ Afrique

Guatemala

Max

Max

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Cambodia

MONOMAX

MONOMAX

Chad

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Dominican Republic

Max

Max

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Sport CZ

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Viaplay Finland

Viaplay Finland

Slovakia

Canal+ Sport

Canal+ Sport SK

Costa Rica

Max

Max

Ireland

Premier Sports 1

Premier Sports

Georgia

Setanta Sports Georgia

Setanta Sports

Croatia

Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Arena Sport

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 1P

Arena Sport

Armenia

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Albania

SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Digitalb

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania

Go3 Lithuania

Slovenia

Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Arena Sport

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports Latvia

Go3 Latvia

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

Go3 Estonia

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports 3

Cytavision

Bhutan

Star Sports Select HD1

Star Sports

Brunei

Astro Premier League

Astro Go

Belize

NexgenMax

NexgenMax

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Aruba

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Antigua and Barbuda

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Andorra

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Dominica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Cayman Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Central African Republic

Télé Centrafrique

Télé Centrafrique

British Virgin Islands

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Anguilla

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

Disney+

Cocos Islands

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport NZ

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Everton will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Everton Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
1D. Petrovic14A. Silva15A. Smith5J. Hill3A. Truffert4L. Cook37Rayan8A. Scott19J. Kluivert16M. Tavernier9Evanilson1J. Pickford34M. Roehl16V. Mykolenko6J. Tarkowski4J. Branthwaite45H. Armstrong19T. George10I. Ndiaye37J. Garner8K. Dewsbury-Hall11T. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Everton

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • D. Moyes

Marco Rose names a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, James Hill, Adrien Truffert, Lewis Cook, Rayan, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, with no suspensions in the home camp.

David Moyes is set to field Jordan Pickford, Merlin Roehl, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George, Iliman Ndiaye, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry as his projected starting eleven. Tim Iroegbunam and Christian Noergaard are sidelined through injury for the visitors, with no suspensions to report. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

FCA
W2-5
GEN
W10-1
BET
D2-2
M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
EVE

EVE - Form

VFB
L3-1
NEW
W3-1
LIL
D1-1
CRY
W2-0
PNE
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bournemouth head into this match with a 2W-1D-2L record across their last five outings, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on August 23, which followed a 2-1 loss to Mainz 05 in a friendly. On the positive side, the Cherries drew 2-2 with Real Betis and recorded a 10-1 rout of Genoa in pre-season, scoring 20 goals and conceding 11 across the five matches.

Everton arrive with a 3W-1D-1L record from their last five games across competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent match was Wednesday's 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End, which followed a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on August 22. The Toffees drew 1-1 with Lille in pre-season and beat Newcastle United 3-1 in a friendly, though they lost 3-1 to VfB Stuttgart. Everton have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five matches, with three consecutive wins going into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawEverton
4
0
1
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
FT
FA Cup
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Bournemouth won 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Before that, Everton claimed a 1-0 victory at Vitality Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Bournemouth have won three times to Everton's one, with the Cherries scoring eight goals to Everton's three across those fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
6
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fourth while Bournemouth are 13th heading into this matchday two fixture.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google