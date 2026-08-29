International Coverage

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Everton will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose names a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, James Hill, Adrien Truffert, Lewis Cook, Rayan, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, with no suspensions in the home camp.

David Moyes is set to field Jordan Pickford, Merlin Roehl, Vitaliy Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harrison Armstrong, Tyrique George, Iliman Ndiaye, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry as his projected starting eleven. Tim Iroegbunam and Christian Noergaard are sidelined through injury for the visitors, with no suspensions to report. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bournemouth head into this match with a 2W-1D-2L record across their last five outings, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on August 23, which followed a 2-1 loss to Mainz 05 in a friendly. On the positive side, the Cherries drew 2-2 with Real Betis and recorded a 10-1 rout of Genoa in pre-season, scoring 20 goals and conceding 11 across the five matches.

Everton arrive with a 3W-1D-1L record from their last five games across competitive and friendly fixtures. Their most recent match was Wednesday's 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Preston North End, which followed a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on August 22. The Toffees drew 1-1 with Lille in pre-season and beat Newcastle United 3-1 in a friendly, though they lost 3-1 to VfB Stuttgart. Everton have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five matches, with three consecutive wins going into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Bournemouth won 2-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Before that, Everton claimed a 1-0 victory at Vitality Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, Bournemouth have won three times to Everton's one, with the Cherries scoring eight goals to Everton's three across those fixtures.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Everton sit fourth while Bournemouth are 13th heading into this matchday two fixture.