'The closest anyone can get to Lionel Messi' - Marcus Rashford backs Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to win SEVEN Ballon d'Ors

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Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has offered a glowing assessment of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, suggesting the teenager is the natural heir to Lionel Messi’s throne. The England international, who previously spent time at Camp Nou, believes the young winger is destined for the very top of the world game

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Rashford puts Yamal in Messi bracket

The United forward, who spent time at the Catalan club, admitted that Yamal’s natural ability is unlike anything he has witnessed during his career at the highest level of the game. The England international made the comments during an intimate session with supporters at Old Trafford's Ambassadors' Lounge.

Reflecting on his time in Spain, the forward shared a private conversation he had with the La Masia graduate before departing. "Before I left Barca, I told Lamine Yamal that I had played with some very talented players, but that he is above all of them," Rashford revealed, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. He further elaborated on the teenager's impact, telling fans: "I have never seen a player of that age with as much talent as him, he is the closest anyone can be to [Lionel] Messi's level throughout the years."

The 29-year-old went even further with his predictions for Yamal's future, indicating that the sky is the limit for the Spanish international. "I believe a lot in this boy's talent, if he ends up winning seven Ballon d'Ors it won't surprise me. He has finished second, third, and eighth. And at what age, 19 years old?" he added.

Respect for Messi and Kane

While Rashford is clearly a huge admirer of the next generation, he remains mindful of the legends who paved the way. He took a moment to reflect on the brilliance of Messi, a player he encountered during his own journey through European football. "He is an incredible player," Rashford stated when discussing the Argentine icon. "We will probably never see another player in our lifetime in terms of a complete genius like Leo."

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However, when it came to the most recent individual awards, Rashford believed Harry Kane deserved the top prize over the established elite. The United strike revealed he had reached out to Kane to congratulate him on a prolific year in front of goal. "Kane deserved the Ballon d'Or this year. He scored a stupid amount of goals this year and a stupid amount of assists. I sent him a text message the other day and told him he deserved it," Rashford stated.

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Returning home to Manchester United

Beyond his thoughts on his peers, Rashford opened up about his personal career path and his loyalty to the Red Devils. After a period away that included a loan spell at Barcelona and time at Aston Villa, the striker was determined not to represent another English club. His love for Manchester United remained the primary factor in his decision-making process when considering a permanent return to the Premier League stage.

"I realized one thing... I couldn't keep playing against United every season," he confessed regarding his time with the Villans. This realization led him to issue a clear directive to his representatives about where he wanted to play his football. "If United is not an option, I told my agent to take me abroad, don't take me to another Premier League club," he explained.

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Influence of United legends

The path back to Manchester was also paved by advice from familiar faces who understand the weight of the United shirt. Rashford disclosed that he had sought counsel from former teammates and club legends before finalising his comeback. Their input proved to be the final piece of the puzzle in convincing him that his unfinished business lay at the Theatre of Dreams rather than elsewhere in Europe. Specifically, he credited two influential figures from the club's recent history for helping him navigate the decision. He revealed separate conversations with Rio Ferdinand and Michael Carrick that ultimately convinced him to commit to a second stint at the club.