Lille vs Bayern Munich: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille host Bayern Munich in the Champions League at the Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve d'Ascq. Both sides arrive with plenty on their minds.

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Davide Ancelotti's Lille lost 1-0 at home to Lyon in Ligue 1 on Saturday. That result broke a short unbeaten run and left them without a goal in their last outing.

Their European campaign has been hard going. A goalless draw with Bodo/Glimt earlier this month did little to lift them from the lower reaches of the league phase table.

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Bayern come to northern France in the middle of an injury crisis. Harry Kane underwent surgery on a torn ankle ligament after being forced off in the 1-1 draw with Koln, and he is expected to be out for roughly three months.

Michael Olise also left that game at half-time with a foot problem and is expected to miss this trip. Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Ismael Saibari are among those already absent, and Vincent Kompany has said he does not want panic in his squad.

Bayern still have the quality to cause problems, having beaten Atletico Madrid 2-0 earlier in the league phase. Lille will need to be sharp from the first whistle.

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