Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 preview: Les Parisiens out to consolidate top spot

Le Havre vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

Ligue 1 - Game Week 9 30 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Stade Oceane

Les Ciel et Marine host champions in Friday night Ligue 1 clash

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Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Oceane to face Le Havre in a Ligue 1 fixture that pits the defending champions against a side fighting at the wrong end of the table.

PSG arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona that confirmed their status as genuine contenders on every front. Luis Enrique's side have scored freely throughout that run, conceding just six goals across those five outings.

The week has not been without pain. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the Barcelona match and faces surgery in Doha, ending his season entirely. Marquinhos is also struggling with a thigh problem, though Enrique has made clear he has no intention of rushing into the transfer market to cover the absences.

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Le Havre sit bottom of Ligue 1 and are without a league win this season. Didier Digard's side lost 4-3 to Marseille in their most recent outing, a result that continued a difficult run and left them adrift at the foot of the table. They head into this fixture carrying four injury absentees, with their squad depth stretched thin.

For PSG, this trip to Le Havre represents a chance to build further momentum in the title race. A win would consolidate their position among the leading pack and keep pressure on the sides above them.

Latest results

Le Havre AC: Fought back in a breathless 4–3 defeat away to Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, 25 October. A brace from Josh Maja (77' pen, 89') and a strike from Lamine N'Diaye (86') nearly overturned a four-goal deficit.

Paris Saint-Germain: Shut out Olympique Lyonnais 2–0 at the Parc des Princes on Monday, 26 October, courtesy of late strikes from Senny Mayulu (72') and Mika Godts (84').

Key matchup: Josh Maja vs Willian Pacho

In-form impact striker: Josh Maja turned the tide at the Vélodrome after coming off the bench, scoring a penalty and adding a sharp second within twelve minutes. His penalty-box instincts and clinical finishing will demand strict marking from Paris' backline.

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Defensive cornerstone: Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho anchored PSG’s clean sheet against Lyon, winning multiple tackles and completing 83 accurate passes. Pacho will be tasked with tracking Maja's runs and neutralising Le Havre's aerial counter-attacks.

Team news & squads

Didier Digard is without Stephan Zagadou, Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, Timothee Pembele, and Elias Jelert through injury. No suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been named ahead of kick-off.

Luis Enrique has no fresh injury concerns listed beyond those already confirmed at squad level. No suspensions apply to the PSG squad for this fixture. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Le Havre have won just one of their last five competitive matches, with that result coming in a friendly against Boulogne. In Ligue 1, they have lost all four of their recent league outings, including a 3-1 defeat to Auxerre and a 4-3 loss to Marseille in their most recent fixture. They scored 11 goals across those five matches but conceded 14, a defensive record that reflects the pressure Digard's side are under.

PSG have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 4-2 home win over Barcelona in the Champions League, and they also beat Manchester City 4-2 away during the same period. In Ligue 1, they have not dropped a point across their last three outings. PSG scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at the Stade Oceane in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, PSG have won four times with one draw, scoring 11 goals and conceding five. Le Havre have not beaten PSG in any of those meetings.