After a season to forget at Borussia Dortmund and a shock omission from Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup, Karim Adeyemi is back to make his mark once again, this time in a Barcelona shirt.

Jürgen Klopp made the surprise call at the last minute. According to the newspaper "Sport", the Barcelona winger flew in haste to the German national team's camp, going from a player on the reserve list to one of the pillars of Die Mannschaft's new project.

From the second list to a rushed flight

Karim Adeyemi is rediscovering his familiar sparkle after a superb start to the season with his new club Barcelona. That form had been out of reach in his troubled final season with Borussia Dortmund, and it cost him his place in the World Cup squad, a decision that surprised many.

Germany failed to meet expectations, Julian Nagelsmann resigned, and Klopp took on the task of rebuilding the national team.

In his first appearance, Klopp drew up an expanded and unprecedented list of 44 players, cleverly split into two groups. The first, "list A", will play the first two matches. The second will play the following two matches during the long international break.

Adeyemi's name sat in the second group at first, scheduled to play the third and fourth matches. Then the plans suddenly changed. The Barcelona player moved up to the first group, a step that confirms his brilliance in the Blaugrana shirt has brought him back strongly to the forefront of the national team.

Karl's injury opens the door

This sudden change came down to a muscular injury sustained by the rising talent and Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Lennart Karl.

As a precautionary measure, the technical staff decided to move Karl from the first list to the second, giving him extra time to recover and join later. Adeyemi was called up in his place immediately.

The Barcelona winger did not delay. He travelled at speed to be present on the first day of the German training camp, ready to play the first two matches.

Two blazing tests await Adeyemi

Adeyemi's new appearance will face two heavyweight tests. Germany travel as a formidable guest to the Netherlands next Thursday to open their UEFA Nations League campaign, before hosting Greece on Sunday at the same time.

Karim Adeyemi will be present in both matches. His participation in the following two against Serbia at home and away in Greece, the two matches he was originally scheduled to play, remains uncertain so far.

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Either way, Adeyemi's promotion to Germany's "first team", despite the huge list Klopp drew up, sends a clear message. The former Liverpool manager is counting on him heavily, and sees him as a fundamental cornerstone on which the new German national team can be built, with credit going to Barcelona's revolution that rediscovered him.