Kenneth Taylor comes in for criticism: 'He seems to have no motivation'

Lazio suffered a huge embarrassment in the Coppa Italia on Sunday. The Rome side lost 0-2 at home to Serie B outfit Mantova. The Italian media were harsh afterwards on, among others, starting XI players Danilho Doekhi and Kenneth Taylor.

Lazio's cup campaign unravelled in the first round. With 15 minutes to go, Francesco Ruocco put Mantova 0-1 up. Deep into stoppage time, Ismael Cajazzo added the second.

Corriere dello Sport gave Doekhi a 4.5 for his performance. "For the goal he lost sight of Ruocco. He also keeps getting into trouble whenever he is put under pressure in open play," was the explanation.

Taylor got a 5 from the sports newspaper. "He is not yet in top form and at times he seems disorientated in midfield. In stoppage time he failed in front of goal, which does not suit him."

The Italian daily Leggo also noted that Doekhi struggled against Ruocco, among other things. "He still looks rusty. In open play he struggles to trust his experience and he naively lost sight of Ruocco," the newspaper said.

On Taylor, Leggo wrote: "He was barely involved in the play of the Biancoceleste and tried to drift all over midfield, but without much success."

Il Messaggero also gave Doekhi a 4.5. "The defender does not feel comfortable in this team. He still tried to make himself seen in the opponent’s penalty area, but that is not his task at all."

From the same outlet, Taylor received a 5. "He seems to be playing as if he is being forced to, but he appears to have no real motivation. He is one of the best players in this team, but physically he is not in top form. And that shows. In stoppage time Lazio could have scored, but Taylor lacked overview."