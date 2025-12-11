Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs square off on Sunday, Dec. 14, at Arrowhead Stadium, highlighting another intriguing matchup on the NFL Week 15 slate.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers ride into the matchup with some swagger after hammering the Raiders 31–14, also improving to 8–4 on the year. Once they wrap things up here, the Bolts will hit the road again for a crucial showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

NFL GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers lineups KC - Line up Substitutes LAC - Line up Substitutes

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chargers could be shorthanded up front and in the back end, though. Right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and corner Elijah Molden (hamstring) both exited Monday's game and haven't practiced to kick off the week, clouds LA definitely doesn't want hanging over them heading into a critical matchup.

The Chargers could be shorthanded up front and in the back end, though. Right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) and corner Elijah Molden (hamstring) both exited Monday’s game and haven’t practiced to kick off the week, clouds LA definitely doesn’t want hanging over them heading into a critical matchup.

Chiefs Injury Report: Jawaan Taylor, OT - Questionable , Trey Smith, G - Questionable , Nikko Remigio, WR - Questionable , Wanya Morris, OT - Out , Trent McDuffie, CB - Questionable.

Los Angeles Chargers team news

For Kansas City, the silver lining from the stumble against Houston was the way Patrick Mahomes stayed upright despite three backup linemen protecting him. The real thorn in their side? A receiving corps that let at least half a dozen catchable balls slip through their fingers, the kind of self-inflicted wounds they can’t afford when staring down the Chargers. Reinforcements may be coming, though: right guard Trey Smith was a full participant on Wednesday, and the Chiefs remain optimistic that corner Trent McDuffie, who’s battling a hyperextended knee, will grit his teeth and give it a go.

Chargers Injury Report: Elijah Molden, CB - Questionable , Trey Pipkins III, OT - Questionable , Derius Davis, WR - Questionable , Tucker Fisk, TE - IR , Joe Alt, OT - IR.

Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Chargers in the USA

The Chiefs vs Chargers game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Chargers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Chiefs vs Chargers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Chiefs vs Chargers Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes II is still locked into fantasy lineups every week, but the excitement around him has cooled as Kansas City’s offense continues to sputter and his receivers struggle to pull their weight. No one doubts Mahomes’ talent or his reliable fantasy floor, yet the recent hiccups — including three picks against Houston and a run of lukewarm fantasy outings — have raised eyebrows.

Kareem Hunt salvaged his week with a touchdown, because outside of that score, he found little daylight in the run game. He profiles as a low-end RB3 right now, functioning as the Chiefs’ lead back but not offering a ton of upside.

Rashee Rice remains a strong fantasy play, but last week was another reminder of Kansas City’s glaring issue: no bona fide WR1. The Texans bullied the Chiefs in a must-have game, and the road doesn’t get much smoother with the Chargers looming in Week 15. Over the last five weeks, LA has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers, giving up under 100 yards and just 0.4 touchdowns per game to the position. Their secondary is probably licking its chops at the chance to deal a blow to KC’s playoff push. Even so, Rice’s volume as Mahomes’ go-to option keeps him in the mix — he’s a low-end WR1 this week.

On the other sideline, Justin Herbert is still navigating the aftermath of a hand procedure. He was limited on Wednesday, but all signs indicate he should be good to roll unless he hits a snag before Sunday.

Rookie Omarion Hampton made his return on Monday night after missing a big chunk of the campaign with an ankle issue — and he didn’t look rusty. He posted 56 yards on 13 carries, added two catches for 11 yards, and found the end zone in the Chargers’ 22-19 overtime victory over Philadelphia. That’s a solid showing against a tough Eagles defense. The only slight worry? He logged fewer carries than Kimani Vidal, something fantasy managers will hope shifts as Hampton inches back toward full health.

Chiefs vs Chargers Game Predictions

Beating the Kansas City Chiefs twice in the same season is a tall order, and it feels even more far-fetched for the Los Angeles Chargers given the current state of their offensive line. Even though Kansas City doesn’t boast an elite pass rush, Steve Spagnuolo is a master at dialing up pressure and finding weak spots, and the Chargers’ backup tackles are prime targets.

On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs offense gets a major boost with Rashee Rice back in the fold. His absence was glaring in the Week 1 meeting, and his return gives Patrick Mahomes a reliable go-to option who can tilt the field.

Put it all together, the Chargers’ protection issues, the coaching mismatch, and a healthier Chiefs offense — and it sets the stage for Kansas City to defend home turf.

Prediction: Chiefs grind out a solid win at Arrowhead and stay firmly in the hunt for playoff positioning.

Chiefs vs Chargers Betting Odds

Spread

Chargers +4.5 (-110)

Chiefs -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Chargers +181

Chiefs -218

Total

OVER 41.5 (-114)

UNDER 41.5 (-106)

Form

KC - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 10 - 20 Houston Texans L

Dallas Cowboys 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs L

Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs L

Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs L LAC - Form All Los Angeles Chargers 22 - 19 Philadelphia Eagles W

Los Angeles Chargers 31 - 14 Las Vegas Raiders W

Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers L

Los Angeles Chargers 25 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers W

Tennessee Titans 20 - 27 Los Angeles Chargers W

Head-to-Head Record

KC Last 5 matches LAC 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Los Angeles Chargers 27 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 19 - 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers 10 - 17 Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers 12 - 13 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 17 Los Angeles Chargers

