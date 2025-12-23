Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Denver Broncos head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 25, as part of the NFL’s Week 17 slate.

Denver is coming off a disappointing home loss to the Jaguars, a setback that has tightened the playoff picture around them. With the Patriots closing in, and the Bills, Jaguars, and Chargers also in the mix, the Broncos no longer have much margin for error. With a crucial home date against the Chargers looming in the final week, this matchup feels close to a must-win for Denver.

Kansas City, on the other hand, appears to be limping toward the finish line. The Chiefs’ season has unraveled, and with little left to gain, it wouldn’t be shocking if they choose to play it safe by resting a few nicked-up starters over the final two games of the regular season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos kick-off time

NFL GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos play on Thursday, Dec. 25, at Arrowhead Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule, with kick-off slated at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City, meanwhile, endured an ugly 26–9 loss in Tennessee that raised more questions than answers. The setback was compounded by the loss of backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who suffered a torn ACL. That said, third-stringer Chris Oladokun held his own after stepping in, completing 11 of 16 passes without a touchdown or interception. The bigger issue was protection, as the offensive line left him exposed, giving up four sacks.

As has been the case far too often, the Chiefs’ ground game was a non-factor. They managed just 51 rushing yards, with Isaiah Pacheco accounting for 34 of those on eight carries. The absence of a dependable run attack has plagued Kansas City all season and played a role in Patrick Mahomes taking the punishment that led to his injury in the first place.

Chiefs Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes – out , Gardner Minshew – out , Rashee Rice – questionable , Tyquen Thornton – questionable , Trent McDuffie – questionable

Denver Broncos team news

Denver’s defense has clearly hit a rough patch, surrendering at least 25 points in three of its last four outings. That kind of strain eventually shows, especially when the offense can’t consistently take pressure off the unit. It’s also not shocking to see Bo Nix lose some rhythm when he’s being asked to shoulder so much of the load week after week.

Broncos Injury Report: Delarrin Turner-Yell – questionable , Nate Adkins – questionable , Justin Strnad – questionable , Pat Bryant – doubtful , Dre Greenlaw – questionable

Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Broncos in the USA

The Chiefs vs Broncos game in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Chiefs vs Broncos worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Chiefs vs Broncos tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Chiefs vs Broncos Fantasy Football

Bo Nix piled up 352 yards through the air on Sunday, but the box score flatters him more than the tape. He managed just one touchdown and coughed up the ball twice, miscues that loomed large as Denver slipped at home against Jacksonville. Even so, this outing feels more like a speed bump than a trend. With a Christmas Day date against the Chiefs on deck, Nix is a strong bet to clean things up and deliver a sharper performance.

Despite the loss, Denver’s rookie playmaker was electric in limited opportunities. Touching the ball only 11 times, he still racked up 121 total yards and found the end zone. That kind of efficiency jumps off the page, and fantasy managers should feel comfortable keeping him locked into lineups as the regular season winds down.

The Broncos may have come up short, but Courtland Sutton still did his part. He led the team in receiving with 86 yards and hauled in a touchdown, salvaging a productive fantasy day. Sutton’s week-to-week output can swing, but he remains a viable option heading into the holiday showdown with Kansas City.

Troy Franklin also re-emerged as a fantasy-relevant name. He finished with four catches for 66 yards on six targets, highlighted by a gorgeous 48-yard grab. With Bryant sidelined, Franklin has reclaimed a meaningful role, building on his Week 15 line of six receptions for 85 yards and a score on six looks.

On the Kansas City side, Chris Oladokun stepped in during the Chiefs’ 26-9 loss to the Titans after Gardner Minshew went down with what’s feared to be a torn ACL. Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards but endured a rough afternoon overall, taking four sacks that went for a combined loss of 44 yards. He’s expected to get the start against Denver next week, though he’ll remain firmly off the fantasy radar.

Isiah Pacheco struggled to find traction as a runner, but he stayed heavily involved as a receiver out of the backfield. Given the uncertainty at quarterback with Oladokun under center, Pacheco projects as more of a low-end RB4 option heading into next week.

Chiefs vs Broncos Game Predictions

Things have gone from bad to worse in Kansas City. After Patrick Mahomes went down with a season-ending ACL injury, the Chiefs’ quarterback room took another brutal hit when backup Gardner Minshew reportedly suffered a similar injury in his first start on Sunday. That leaves Kansas City with little choice but to hand the keys to former undrafted free agent Chris Oladokun against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses.

To make matters worse, this matchup comes on a short turnaround, which all but guarantees the Chiefs will play it safe and sideline any banged-up contributors. With the season already slipping away, there’s little incentive for Kansas City to push anyone back onto the field. All signs point toward a long afternoon at Arrowhead.

Prediction: Denver takes full advantage of the situation, controlling the game early and pulling away after halftime. Expect the Broncos to build a comfortable lead by the third quarter and cruise to a lopsided win.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Odds

Spread

Broncos -10.5 (-110)

Chiefs +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Broncos: -650

Chiefs: +470

Total

36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

KC - Form All Tennessee Titans 26 - 9 Kansas City Chiefs L

Kansas City Chiefs 13 - 16 Los Angeles Chargers L

Kansas City Chiefs 10 - 20 Houston Texans L

Dallas Cowboys 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs L

Kansas City Chiefs 23 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W DEN - Form All Denver Broncos 20 - 34 Jacksonville Jaguars L

Denver Broncos 34 - 26 Green Bay Packers W

Las Vegas Raiders 17 - 24 Denver Broncos W

Washington Commanders 26 - 27 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs W

Head-to-Head Record

KC Last 5 matches DEN 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Denver Broncos 22 - 19 Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos 38 - 0 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 16 - 14 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 24 - 9 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 19 - 8 Denver Broncos

