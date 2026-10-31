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Justin KluivertGetty
Jonathan van Haaster
Translated by

Justin Kluivert makes the most of blunder; major concerns for Brobbey and Roefs

AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United
AFC Bournemouth
Leeds United
Premier League
Coventry City vs Sunderland
Coventry City
Sunderland
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Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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Over 28 monthsSave 73%
Protect 14 devices with the top ExpressVPN plan
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's top-tier Express Pro plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

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There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations.

Over 28 monthsSave 67%
Protect 10 devices with high-speed VPN
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Basic

Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.

The VPN can be applied across 10 different devices simultaneously, and offers Lite Protection that blocks ads and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.

Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.

There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.

Over 28 monthsSave 80%
Advanced protection across 11 devices with high-speed VPN
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Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator.

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Justin Kluivert delivered again for AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. The Netherlands international set up the only goal against Leeds United (1-0). Meanwhile, Brian Brobbey and Robin Roefs endured another bad day with bottom club Sunderland, who lost 3-1 at Coventry City.

AFC Bournemouth - Leeds United 2-0

Kluivert had scored against AC Milan in the Europa League and provided an assist against Manchester United in recent weeks. He kept that run going against Leeds.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin found the net as the first half looked to be going Leeds's way. But the Englishman's goal was ruled out for handball. Bournemouth struck after half an hour, with a slice of luck.

Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford passed the ball straight to the alert Kluivert, who kept his composure and presented Evanilson with a chance he could not miss: 1-0. Amine Adli settled the contest in stoppage time: 2-0. The narrow win leaves Bournemouth seventh.

Coventry City - Sunderland 3-1

Sunderland have struggled to get going this season, although beleaguered manager Régis Le Bris's side have often deserved more than they have got. At Coventry, however, the Black Cats were poor.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring with a fine strike into the far corner. Things got worse for Sunderland when Taiwo Awoniyi took the ball off Enzo Le Fée and finished: 2-0.

Shortly after the break, Frank Lampard's side made it 3-0. Jack Rudoni's shot went in off the leg of the unfortunate Omar Alderete, leaving Roefs helpless. Le Fée pulled one back from the spot: 3-1.

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