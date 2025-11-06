New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Cleveland Browns hit the road to take on the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, as the two teams square off in a pivotal Week 10 NFL showdown.

The Jets head into this matchup fresh off their bye and riding a bit of momentum after finally cracking the win column with that wild 39-38 shootout in Cincinnati. Cleveland had its break as well in Week 9, though their time off came after a tough 32-13 setback in New England.

Now both sides return rested. The question is simple. Which group makes the right adjustments and grabs control coming out of the bye?

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

NFL MetLife Stadium

The Jets and the Browns will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns lineups NYJ - Line up 22 Tony Adams

47 Andrew Beck

91 Jowon Briggs

29 Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

35 Dean Clark

72 Micheal Clemons

32 Isaiah Davis

74 Olu Fashanu

7 Justin Fields

6 Nick Folk

20 Breece Hall

42 Thomas Hennessy

16 Tyler Johnson

11 Jermaine Johnson II

9 Will McDonald IV

55 Braiden McGregor

14 Austin McNamara

70 Armand Membou

3 John Metchie III

61 Max Mitchell

27 Malachi Moore

71 Josh Myers

34 Kene Nwangwu

79 Chukwuma Okorafor

26 Isaiah Oliver

69 Payton Page

97 Harrison Phillips

45 Mark Robinson

89 Jeremy Ruckert

44 Jamien Sherwood

76 John Simpson

84 Stone Smartt

82 Arian Smith

58 Mazi Smith

21 Brandon Stephens

37 Qwan'tez Stiggers

85 Mason Taylor

36 Ja'Sir Taylor

23 Azareye'h Thomas

66 Joe Tippmann

78 Jay Tufele

53 Mykal Walker

54 Ja'Markis Weston

18 Isaiah Williams

56 Quincy Williams

5 Garrett Wilson Substitutes CLE - Line up 28 Tre Avery

17 Jerome Baker

75 Joel Bitonio

13 Corey Bojorquez

30 Devin Bush

7 Tyson Campbell

96 Maliek Collins

78 Jack Conklin

83 Malachi Corley

9 Grant Delpit

43 Mohamoud Diabate

41 Chris Edmonds

44 Harold Fannin Jr.

34 Jerome Ford

8 Dillon Gabriel

95 Myles Garrett

94 Mason Graham

51 Mike Hall Jr.

26 Myles Harden

93 Shelby Harris

33 Ronnie Hickman

98 Adin Huntington

74 Teven Jenkins

5 Rayshawn Jenkins

3 Jerry Jeudy

37 Dom Jones

10 Quinshon Judkins

84 Gage Larvadain

72 KT Leveston

42 Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

57 Isaiah McGuire

31 Donovan McMillon

85 David Njoku

55 Ethan Pocic

68 Cam Robinson

22 Dylan Sampson

49 Carson Schwesinger

50 Rex Sunahara

25 Andre Szmyt

99 Cameron Thomas

80 Jamari Thrash

19 Cedric Tillman

21 Denzel Ward

86 Blake Whiteheart

91 Alex Wright

56 Luke Wypler Substitutes

New York Jets team news

For the New York Jets, Justin Fields has been their dual-threat weapon, throwing for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns while completing 64.1% of his passes. He’s also added 288 yards and three scores on the ground. In the backfield, Breece Hall continues to impress with 581 rushing yards at an efficient 5.0 yards per carry, while Garrett Wilson (questionable) remains the Jets’ go-to receiver with 395 yards and four touchdowns. Despite flashes of potential, New York is still chasing its first home victory of the season.

Defensively, Jamien Sherwood leads the charge with 75 tackles, while Will McDonald IV (3.0 sacks) and Quinnen Williams provide the pass rush. Special teams have been a rare bright spot, Nick Folk is a perfect 17-for-17 on field goals, including a long of 58 yards. However, the Jets’ defense hasn’t been able to consistently bail out their sputtering offense, which continues to struggle putting points on the board.

Jets Injury Report: New York are facing their own injury concerns entering the matchup. Garrett Wilson has been limited by a knee issue and his availability is still up in the air. Tyrod Taylor is also questionable with a knee concern. Stone Smartt is dealing with a quad injury. Jay Tufele and Kiko Mauigoa have both been tagged as questionable. Kene Nwangwu remains in concussion protocol and will need clearance before seeing the field.

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns team news

The Cleveland Browns have cycled through several quarterbacks this season, with Dillon Gabriel currently taking the reins. Gabriel has thrown for 702 yards, tallying five touchdowns against two interceptions, while completing 59.9% of his passes. Harold Fannin Jr. has been his top target, hauling in 38 catches for 352 yards and two scores, while David Njoku has chipped in with 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If active, Quinshon Judkins, listed as questionable, continues to pace the Browns’ ground game with 486 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 118 carries.

On the defensive side, Myles Garrett has once again been a force, leading the team with 10 sacks. Maliek Collins (3.5) and Alex Wright (3.0) have contributed steady pressure off the edge, while Carson Schwesinger anchors the unit with 64 tackles. The secondary has been quiet, with Rayshawn Jenkins accounting for the team's only interception.

Browns Injury Report : Cleveland have a handful of key contributors sitting in the questionable column going into Sunday. Shedeur Sanders is dealing with a back issue and his status will be monitored closely. Isaiah Bond along with Quinshon Judkins, Tyson Campbell, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Carson Schwesinger are each managing undisclosed injuries and remain uncertain to suit up. Adin Huntington is working through concussion protocol. There is a bit of encouraging news though. Cedric Tillman has been activated from injured reserve following a hamstring setback and is officially listed as questionable as well.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Jets vs Browns in the USA

The Jets vs Browns game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jets vs Browns worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jets vs Browns tickets

The showdown between the Jets and the Browns is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, a venue that packs in up to 65,326 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Jets vs Browns Fantasy Football

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has not officially named his starting quarterback coming out of the bye. The general expectation is that Justin Fields earned himself a little extra runway after guiding the team to its first win back in Week 8. Fields remains the definition of boom or bust in fantasy. He has posted four weeks as a top-12 scorer at the position and has finished at QB28 or lower in his other three outings. Three of those strong performances came against Dallas, Miami, and Cincinnati.

Breece Hall (11.3 projected points) exploded for 147 rushing yards and found the end zone twice in Week 8. He even tossed a touchdown pass. That game sets up a prime sell-high window. The upcoming schedule against Cleveland and New England is about as difficult as it gets. The New York offense remains unpredictable.

There is at least a bit of good news in the passing game. Garrett Wilson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing several weeks with a knee issue. He appears to be trending toward a Week 10 return, though nothing is locked in yet. Whenever he is back on the field, the entire offense benefits.

It has been a rocky stretch for Dillon Gabriel since stepping in as the starter. He is completing just 59.9% of his passes, which ranks 31st in the league. His 4.9 yards per attempt sit last among qualified quarterbacks. His 8.3 yards per completion also sit at the bottom. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is handing offensive play-calling duties to Tommy Rees after the bye in search of a spark. Gabriel profiles as a lower-end QB2, though this is his most favorable matchup since taking over.

Quinshon Judkins (12.3 projected points) is viewed as a strong Week 10 fantasy option. The expectation is that his volume, improved health, and a friendly matchup can elevate him into high-end RB2 territory. There is even a path to low-end RB1 production if the Jets struggle in run support again.

Jets vs Browns Game Predictions

The New York Jets should find just enough offense to edge past a gritty Cleveland Browns defense on Sunday. Cleveland's ongoing struggles on the offensive side of the ball are likely to resurface on the road, giving the Jets opportunities to capitalize. Expect New York to force a few costly mistakes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel and turn one of them into a decisive late-game score.

Final Score Prediction: New York Jets 26, Cleveland Browns 20.

Jets vs Browns Betting Odds

Spread

Browns +1.5 (-105)

Jets -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Browns: +110

Jets: -130

Total

36.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Form

NYJ - Form All Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets W

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers L

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos L

New York Jets 22 - 37 Dallas Cowboys L

Miami Dolphins 27 - 21 New York Jets L CLE - Form All New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 31 - 6 Miami Dolphins W

Pittsburgh Steelers 23 - 9 Cleveland Browns L

Cleveland Browns 17 - 21 Minnesota Vikings L

Detroit Lions 34 - 10 Cleveland Browns L

Head-to-Head Record

NYJ Last 5 matches CLE 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Cleveland Browns 37 - 20 New York Jets

Cleveland Browns 21 - 16 New York Jets

Cleveland Browns 30 - 31 New York Jets

New York Jets 23 - 16 Cleveland Browns

New York Jets 3 - 23 Cleveland Browns

Useful links