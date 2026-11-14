Jesus: Honouring Ronaldo is not my responsibility, and I will bear the criticism after he retires

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Jorge Jesus, the Portugal coach, has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a legend in the history of Portuguese football, stressing the importance of his continued support for the new generations.

Advertisement

Jorge Jesus made his comments during the press conference for the match against Denmark, set for the Braga Municipal Stadium in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Portugal had already booked their place in the quarter-finals. One point would seal top spot in Group 1 of League D.

Jesus addressed the Portuguese Football Federation's plan to honour Cristiano Ronaldo during the Denmark game. "This matter falls under the responsibility of the Portuguese Federation, specifically my football and sporting affairs departments, alongside the president of the federation," he said.

"I think this idea is wonderful, as no one can forget the 23 years Cristiano spent with the national team, what he gave and what he represented in the world of football, whether with the national team or other clubs," he added.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I didn't work with Cristiano for just a week, I spent a full year with him, and so I know very well how important he is, not only for the new players, but also for young people across the world," he continued.

Related Topics

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

His praise went further. "I think it's a wonderful idea that we continue not to forget that he is a legend of Portuguese football. I no longer know what will happen, he alone knows."

Asked about his attacking options without Ronaldo, and his view of Gustavo Varela and Fabio Silva, Jesus replied: "The two players have different characteristics. Gustavo Varela is an out-and-out striker, and is very similar to Gonçalo Ramos."

Advertisement

He explained: "As for Fabio, he has a greater ability to move, and he knows how to lead the attack on his own. And as I said, he often plays for Borussia Dortmund as a second striker, which is why we picked him in the first squad, because we saw that he has different characteristics from Cristiano and Gonçalo Ramos."

Both forwards remain works in progress. "The two players are still adapting to the national team, and I too am getting to know them and adapting to their abilities, because working with them within the national team is different from the nature of the work of Borussia Dortmund's coach, who knows his players better than I do, and that is natural," he added.

Advertisement

Varela's club form drew a nod too. "Gustavo Varela is having a good season in the Italian league, and he is the competition's top scorer, which is one of the five strongest league competitions in Europe," he continued.

His belief in the pair stood firm. "It comes down to how much I believe in their abilities, and in their ability to prove what they already offer, which is that the Portuguese national team possesses great quality and enormous passion."

Advertisement

Would the spotlight fall on him if results dipped without Ronaldo? Jesus answered: "The coach is always one of the main centres of attention, in my view, and I don't say he is the main focus, but he remains one of the people towards whom eyes are directed."

Expectation weighs heavy. "When it comes to Portugal, which includes players of a high level, not achieving the objectives will put us under pressure, just as Bernardo spoke a short while ago about the need to reach the World Cup final," he continued.

Advertisement

"Winning is different from merely reaching, but we must reach the final. Portugal have previously won the European Championship, and so the national team always plays to win," he went on.

Jesus signed off: "During the recent years of my coaching career, I have been used to leading teams to win titles. And if you don't win the trophies, the coach becomes the focus of criticism and bears responsibility for the negative aspects."