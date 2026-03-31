How to buy Japan World Cup 2026 tickets: Fixtures, upcoming dates, prices & more

As the World Cup 2026 shifts to North America, the demand for Japan tickets is reaching an all-time high.

After their upsets against Germany and Spain in the previous tournament, the Samurai Blue enter the World Cup with a squad blending Takefusa Kubo and Kaoru Mitoma's skills.

Let GOAL provide you with the latest fixture details, venue information, and the most guaranteed ways to secure your seat.

When are Japan's World Cup 2026 matches?

Japan will compete in the expanded 48-team format, beginning its journey in the group stages across premier host cities in the United States.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026, 19:00 (ET) Japan vs. Group Opponent A Lumen Field, Seattle, WA Tickets June 20, 2026, 21:00 (ET) Japan vs. Group Opponent B Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Tickets June 25, 2026, 18:00 (ET) Group Opponent C vs. Japan SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA Tickets

The 2026 schedule has been designed to keep Japan primarily on the West Coast for the opening rounds, minimizing travel fatigue and playing into the massive Japanese-American communities in California and Washington.

Where to buy Japan World Cup tickets?

The primary way to secure World Cup tickets is through the official FIFA Ticket Portal, which operates on a lottery-based system.

However, due to the astronomical demand for this tournament, millions of fans often find themselves empty-handed after the official draws.

For fans looking for a last-minute option to get to the World Cup, look to secondary retailers like StubHub that offer fan-to-fan marketplaces.

How much are Japan World Cup tickets?

Prices are influenced by the stadium's capacity, the importance of the match, and the proximity to the pitch:

Cheapest Tickets: Category 4 tickets, which are typically reserved for residents but occasionally appear on resale markets, can start as low as $65 . For general international fans, Category 3 seats in the upper bowls are currently trending between $150 and $250, depending on the venue.

Category 4 tickets, which are typically reserved for residents but occasionally appear on resale markets, can start as low as . For general international fans, Category 3 seats in the upper bowls are currently trending between depending on the venue. Mid-Range: Category 2 and Category 1 tickets offer prime sideline views. These are currently listed between $350 and $600 .

Category 2 and Category 1 tickets offer prime sideline views. These are currently listed between . Premium & Hospitality: For the ultimate World Cup experience, hospitality packages are available. These include "Match Experience" and "Above & Beyond" tiers, featuring gourmet dining, open bars, and the best seats in the house. Prices for these luxury options start at approximately $1,200 and can exceed $5,000 for knockout round fixtures.

Pro Tip: Seattle (Lumen Field) often offers some of the best value for opening group matches with the cheapest World Cup tickets, while the Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium) fixture is expected to be the most expensive World Cup tickets due to the high-profile nature of the venue.

When are Japan World Cup tickets released?

The rollout for World Cup tickets happens in waves. If you miss one window, don't panic - there are several opportunities to buy.

Here's what you can expect:

The Random Selection Draw: This phase concluded months before the tournament. Fans apply for tickets and are notified via email if their application was successful.

The Last-Minute Sales Phase: This opens in April 2026. It is a first-come, first-served sprint on the FIFA website. These tickets sell out in minutes.

Secondary Market (Available Now): Markets like StubHub are already active with fans and corporate partners listing their allocations

All World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. You will receive your tickets via the official FIFA World Cup Ticketing app.

What to expect from Japan at the World Cup?

After stunning the world by defeating Germany and Spain in 2022, Japan enters this tournament as a genuine dark horse contender capable of a deep run into the knockout stages.

With a squad of elite European-based stars like Takefusa Kubo, Kaoru Mitoma, and Wataru Endo, the team is better equipped than ever to break their historic Round of 16 curse and reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?