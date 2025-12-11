Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to keep their momentum rolling on Sunday afternoon as they welcome the New York Jets, aiming for a fifth straight victory.

Jacksonville is coming off a statement win, dismantling the Colts 36–19 for their second consecutive double-digit triumph. In fact, three of the Jaguars’ last four victories have come by 17 points or more, a sign that this team is heating up at exactly the right time.

On the other side, the Jets were brought back down to earth last weekend, getting handled 34–10 by the Dolphins in Miami.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets kick-off time

NFL EverBank Stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets play on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, in the NFL Week 15 schedule, with kick-off slated for 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New York Jets lineups JAX - Line up Substitutes NYJ - Line up Substitutes

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Jacksonville counters with a far more balanced and productive unit, scoring 25.2 points per outing while racking up 206.2 passing yards and 121.7 rushing yards per game. The defense has also held its own, surrendering just 20.9 points per game.

Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 2,880 yards with 18 touchdowns (though his 11 interceptions have been costly at times), and Travis Etienne Jr. remains the engine of the ground game, sitting at 917 yards and seven touchdowns on an identical 201 carries.

Jaguars Injury Report: Johnny Mundt – questionable , Parker Washington – questionable , Andrew Wingard – questionable.

Getty Images

New York Jets team news

The Jets limp into Florida with more uncertainty under center than at any point this season. With Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) sidelined, New York is turning to rookie Brady Cook. The former Missouri standout made his first NFL appearance last week in relief of Taylor, completing 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards but tossing two costly interceptions. Miami thumped the Jets 34-10, marking New York’s fourth consecutive defeat.

New York enters Week 15 putting up 19.7 points per game, leaning on a run-heavy approach with 128.4 rushing yards and a modest 146.5 yards through the air on average. Defensively, the Jets have been leaking points at 26.8 per game.

That means either Brady Cook or Adrian Martinez is expected to steer the offense. One steady constant, however, has been Breece Hall, who has churned out 877 yards and three touchdowns on 201 carries.

New York's offense has been stuck in the mud all year, lingering near the basement of the league in both scoring and total yards. With a struggling rookie quarterback now steering the ship, there’s little reason to believe their fortunes suddenly turn around against a red-hot Jacksonville squad.

Jets Injury Report: Tyler Baron – questionable , Kiko Mauigoa – questionable , Azareye’h Thomas – questionable.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Jets in the USA

The Jaguars vs Jets game in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Jets worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Jaguars vs Jets tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Jaguars vs Jets Fantasy Football

Trevor Lawrence popped up on Jacksonville's injury report with a nagging ankle issue that limited him during Wednesday’s practice. It doesn’t look like something that will threaten his Week 15 status, but fantasy managers should still keep one eye on updates as the week unfolds.

Travis Etienne Jr. heads into the weekend as one of the most trusted fantasy backs on the slate, with analysts nearly unanimous in expecting a strong outing against the Jets. New York has been gashed by running backs lately, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to the position over the past five weeks. While Tuten could poach the occasional goal-line touch, Etienne is still a firm low-end RB1 you can roll out with confidence.

It wasn’t exactly a fireworks show from Jakobi Meyers, as he posted his lowest yardage mark in his five-game Jaguars run. Even so, he extended his touchdown streak to three games. His chemistry with Lawrence has clicked quickly, the veteran wideout is averaging north of four grabs and hovering around 60 yards per outing since landing in Jacksonville.

Brian Thomas Jr. technically made his return last week after missing three games, but this was the first time he truly looked like himself again, flashing the downfield explosiveness that made him a Pro Bowl rookie. It’s been a stop-and-start fantasy season for Thomas, but this might be the spark he needed for a late surge. He’ll now test his playmaking chops against a tough Jets secondary in Week 15.

Jaguars vs Jets Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars look like they’ve rediscovered their early-season swagger, once again resembling the squad that briefly sat atop the AFC picture in October. On the flip side, the New York Jets are limping into Week 15 after being thoroughly outclassed by Miami in a performance they’ll want to forget.

This matchup has all the makings of a lopsided affair. Jacksonville should have no trouble establishing the run against a Jets front that’s been leaking big gains, and Trevor Lawrence is set up for a stress-free afternoon behind solid protection. With time to operate, he’ll be able to pick on New York’s corners and keep the offense humming.

And defensively? The Jags’ pass rush is poised for yet another feast. Given the Jets’ inconsistency up front, Jacksonville’s front seven should spend plenty of time in the backfield disrupting any rhythm New York tries to establish.

Prediction: Jacksonville cruises to a comfortable, wire-to-wire victory and extends its winning streak without much resistance.

Jaguars vs Jets Betting Odds

Spread

Jets +12.5 (-110)

Jaguars -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +500

Jaguars: -700

Total

41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

JAX - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts W

Tennessee Titans 3 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Arizona Cardinals 24 - 27 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 35 - 6 Los Angeles Chargers W

Houston Texans 36 - 29 Jacksonville Jaguars L NYJ - Form All New York Jets 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

New York Jets 27 - 24 Atlanta Falcons W

Baltimore Ravens 23 - 10 New York Jets L

New England Patriots 27 - 14 New York Jets L

New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns W

Head-to-Head Record

JAX Last 5 matches NYJ 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Jacksonville Jaguars 25 - 32 New York Jets

New York Jets 3 - 19 Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets 26 - 21 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 29 - 15 New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - 12 New York Jets

Useful links