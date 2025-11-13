The Los Angeles Chargers head to Jacksonville riding a wave of momentum after stringing together three straight victories.
Fresh off a convincing Sunday Night Football win over the Steelers, Los Angeles improved to 7-3 and looks every bit like a playoff contender. On the flip side, the Jaguars are still reeling after collapsing in Houston, where they squandered a 20-3 advantage in a stunning Week 10 defeat.
With both teams heading in opposite directions, the question now is simple: can the red-hot Chargers keep their winning streak alive on the road?
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time
The Jaguars and the Chargers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, on Sunday, November 16, starting at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Jacksonville Jaguars team news
As for the Jacksonville Jaguars, inconsistency has been their biggest hurdle. Their last victory came against the Chiefs, when Trevor Lawrence threw for 221 yards and a score, but since then, the team has struggled to find its footing. The defense has been particularly vulnerable, ranking 25th in points allowed and giving up 282 passing yards to the Texans in their latest outing.
Injuries have only compounded those woes. With Eric Murray and Travis Hunter sidelined for the year, and players like Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long questionable, depth is once again under the microscope. If Jacksonville hopes to bounce back at home, they’ll need Travis Etienne Jr. to carry the load and set the tone early on the ground.
Jaguars Injury Report : Brian Thomas Jr., Cody Schrader, Hunter Long, Jourdan Lewis, Austin Johnson and Ezra Cleveland are all questionable.
Los Angeles Chargers team news
The Los Angeles Chargers have found their rhythm in recent weeks, stringing together three straight victories over the Steelers, Titans, and Vikings. At the heart of their success has been Justin Herbert, who continues to command the offense with precision passing and timely touchdowns.
On the ground, Kimani Vidal has emerged as a steady force, racking up 117 rushing yards in the win over Minnesota and giving Los Angeles a much-needed balance offensively. Defensively, the Chargers have tightened the screws as well, forcing key turnovers that have swung momentum in their favor.
Injuries, however, remain a concern. Losing key contributors like Najee Harris and Rashawn Slater for the season has tested their depth, but the team’s core playmakers, notably Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, have stepped up to keep the offense humming.
Chargers Injury Report : Oronde Gadsden II, Tarheeb Still, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Will Dissly, Foster Sarell, Kyle Kennard, Tony Jefferson and Bobby Hart are all questionable.
Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Chargers in the USA
The Jaguars vs Chargers game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage on Paramount+ and Fubo.
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Jaguars vs Chargers worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Jaguars vs Chargers tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Jaguars vs Chargers Fantasy Football
Justin Herbert (20.2 projected Week 11 fantasy points) and the Chargers offense shifted gears on Sunday night, prioritizing quick releases after Herbert tweaked his ankle on a sack in the first half. Even hobbled, Herbert kept the offense on schedule and steered L.A. to a prime-time victory. Now, he'll get a crack at a Jacksonville defense that has been spiraling in recent weeks, a matchup that could allow him to settle in and sling it.
Kimani Vidal (10.0 projected fpts) delivered exactly what the Chargers needed: 25 bruising carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, plus a 13-yard grab through the air. After a rough outing in Week 9, this was a statement bounce-back performance. With Omarion Hampton still sidelined until after the bye, Vidal should once again own the lion’s share of the touches against Jacksonville in Week 11.
Ladd McConkey set a new season high with 107 receiving yards, continuing a quietly rock-solid month. The 23-year-old has seen at least six targets every game since Week 4 and has stacked five straight outings with 50+ receiving yards. He has become a reliable chain-mover and a downfield threat, and the Chargers will be leaning on him again versus the Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Quentin Johnston led L.A. with 10 targets, his second double-digit target game of the season. While McConkey stole the headline yardage with a 58-yard burner, Johnston's involvement shows real trust from the coaching staff. If this offense continues trending upward, both young receivers could be in play for fantasy managers in Week 11.
On the other side, Trevor Lawrence (15.2 projected fpts) struggled to find rhythm against a Texans defense that flat-out dictated the tempo. He tossed a touchdown to Parker Washington and guided another scoring drive capped by Travis Etienne Jr., but beyond that, the Jaguars were mostly settling for field goals. It was a letdown performance, and the Chargers aren't exactly a soft landing spot next week.
Travis Etienne Jr. (10.2 projected fpts) turned in a respectable day, though fantasy managers might be craving a bit more juice than 3.6 yards per carry. Still, the volume remains steady, 18 touches for the clear lead back, and that alone keeps his fantasy floor afloat heading into Week 11.
Jaguars vs Chargers Game Predictions
It's a little puzzling that the Chargers aren't heavier favorites in this one. The Jaguars may have opened the season on the right foot, but the wheels have started to wobble, they've dropped three of their last four, and their lone victory in that stretch came courtesy of the Raiders botching a two-point try in overtime.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles looks like a team finding its stride. The Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins and four in their last five since suffering back-to-back defeats. Over that run, they've dismantled the Vikings, Titans, and Steelers by a combined margin of 89-40. This matchup might not turn into a rout, but with the way Justin Herbert and company have been clicking, it's hard to see the Chargers leaving Jacksonville without another notch in the win column.
Jaguars vs Chargers Betting Odds
Spread: Jaguars +2.5
Moneyline: Chargers -150, Jaguars +125
Over/Under: 44.5
Form
Head-to-Head Record
