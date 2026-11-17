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Israel vs Austria: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 17 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Israel host Austria at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen in their final UEFA Nations League B Group 3 match. Ralf Rangnick's side have the group title at stake.

Austria lead the table after an impressive group campaign. Their three wins include 3-1 victories over Israel and Kosovo, results that underline their strength.

Israel sit at the other end of the table. Ran Ben Shimon's side have struggled for consistency in the group stage, with three draws, including two goalless matches, leaving little room for error.

Austria won the first meeting in this Nations League group 3-1. Israel have not lost since, but they have not won either. Three consecutive draws point to a side struggling to turn matches in their favour.

A point will secure top spot for Austria. Israel need a win to end on a positive note, though little is at stake for Ben Shimon's side beyond their own dignity.

Here's how to watch the match.

This week: What has happened with Israel and Austria?

Israel come into the match with no wins, three draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Kosovo on 14 November 2026. Before that came a 1-1 draw with Ireland and another 0-0 draw against Kosovo. Israel have scored three goals and conceded seven in that time.

Austria are in strong form, with four wins and a draw from their last five matches. Rangnick's side most recently beat Ireland 1-0. They have also drawn 1-1 with Kosovo and recorded two 3-1 wins, against Kosovo and Israel. Austria have scored nine goals and conceded only three in that period.

Israel vs Austria: Line-ups

ISR AUT Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Shlomo No sidelined players

Israel vs Austria: Form

Israel vs Austria: Head-to-head record

Israel vs Austria: The tables