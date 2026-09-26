Ireland players make final decision on match against Israel

The Republic of Ireland will, after all, face Israel in the Nations League on Sunday evening. After hours of talks and a vote within the playing squad, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) decided the match in Debrecen, Hungary will go ahead.

Saturday threw Ireland's preparations into chaos as discussion over the controversial fixture took over. A scheduled press conference and training session were postponed several times. Players, staff and the FAI held talks at the team hotel over whether the meeting with Israel should be played.

In the end, the squad voted on whether to fulfil the match. FAI director David Courell said at the delayed press conference on Saturday that a 'significant majority' of the players had voted in favour of facing Israel.

Soon after, the Irish association confirmed the decision in an official statement. "The Football Association of Ireland confirms that the 2026/27 Nations League matches against Israel will be played. The association has taken this decision after consultation with the Ireland players, who have shared different viewpoints and of whom a majority have indicated that the matches should be played."

One player in the squad cannot support that decision, though. Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson confirmed that one player has withdrawn from the squad after indicating that he did not want to play against Israel: "This morning one of the players changed his mind." According to various Irish media outlets, it concerns goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, although his name was not officially confirmed during the press conference.

That unrest had already surfaced after Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Kosovo. Midfielder Jason Knight then said he did not believe the match against Israel should be played: "Obviously, I don't think the match should go ahead, but it is going ahead. We'll talk about it in more detail, form our thoughts as a group and move on from there."

Dara O'Shea, the captain, also said the players find themselves in an especially difficult position. "We naturally feel vulnerable. In the end, it came to us. Once the decision had been taken above us and at a higher level, it was always clear that in the end it would come back to us."

Speaking on Saturday, Hallgrimsson admitted the situation is weighing heavily on his side. "Nobody feels comfortable at the moment. Whatever action we take, there will never be anything that everyone agrees with." Ireland and Israel meet on Sunday at 20.45 Dutch time in Debrecen.