Inter vs Genoa: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Giuseppe Meazza

Explosive attack tests Genoa’s four-in-five momentum

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Saturday night in Milan pairs Serie A’s deadliest attack against one of the division’s hottest form teams. Cristian Chivu’s Inter Milan sit third in the table on 29 points - having racked up a league-high 32 goals across their opening 12 fixtures - and arrive riding strong midweek momentum after Petar Sučić and returning captain Lautaro Martínez fired them past VfB Stuttgart 2–0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Before that European shutout, Inter survived an eight-goal rollercoaster in Bergamo last Sunday, playing out an unforgettable 4–4 Serie A draw with Atalanta.

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Awaiting them is Daniele De Rossi’s revitalised Genoa, who have surged up to 10th place on 16 points behind four wins in their last five league outings. Fresh off Milutin Osmajić’s first-half brace sealing a 2–0 road victory at Sassuolo on Sunday - backed by seven saves from Justin Bijlow - the Grifone travel to Lombardy aiming to end a barren streak that has seen them score just once across their last 10 Serie A visits to the San Siro.

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