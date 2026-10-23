Hristo Stoichkov and Arsene Wenger back inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup to transform youth development across the globe

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Football icons Hristo Stoichkov and Arsene Wenger have thrown their weight behind the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival ahead of Saturday's kick-off in Azerbaijan. The newly created international tournament brings more than 3,000 young players, coaches and officials to Baku for six days of meaningful competition across roughly 1,000 matches.

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Legendary figures applaud sporting pathway

Stoichkov and Wenger believe the maiden Under-15 showpiece provides an invaluable testing ground for emerging prospects. Approved by the FIFA Council in December 2025, the boys' tournament runs from October 24 to 30. Matches will feature an eight-a-side format with 20-minute halves.

'FIFA U-15 World Cup is fundamental'

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Speaking to FIFAahead of facing Scotland, Stoichkov highlighted the tournament's value for emerging talent: "In my opinion, the FIFA U-15 World Cup is fundamental, I always applaud these tournaments because they are young players where they start to grow, start to notice that the future ahead of them. That's why in FIFA every year they are demonstrating that they think a lot more than young players.

"Bulgaria is back in an important competition in a time where not many Bulgarian players are in the best teams in Europe. Yes, there are some in Italy, in Germany, in England, but we need even more and this is a tournament where they can grow easily.

"Bulgaria has always played many games against Scotland, since the 70s, then during my time. Scotland is always a great reality. I hope and I wish that Bulgaria this time can find a way to win against Scotland.

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"I hope and wish that the FIFA U-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan will show to the players and to the world the strong commitment FIFA has for youth football."

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Innovative setup guarantees extensive involvement

Emphasising the event's global impact, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Wenger stated: "Talent exists everywhere, but young players do not always have the same opportunities to test themselves internationally.

"This tournament is about providing them with that opportunity. By bringing teams from across the world together at U-15 level, we can give players meaningful matches, expose them to different styles and football cultures, and help them learn and develop through competition.

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"Football can truly unite the world in a very powerful way at youth level. Bringing young players together from different countries and cultures gives them an experience that goes beyond competition, while also encouraging Member Associations to continue investing in their development."

Historic project expands female representation

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Qualification games begin this weekend before Friday's October 30 finals at Crystal Hall. Following this boys' event, the maiden girls' tournament will take place in 2027. Both will become annual calendar fixtures from 2028.