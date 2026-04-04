Fresh off their Carabao Cup triumph, Manchester City return from the international break looking to keep that momentum rolling as they host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Manchester City vs Liverpool as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Liverpool kicks off on 4 Apr at 07:45 EST and 12:45 GMT.

Match preview

Manchester City go into this quarter-final in good spirits. They beat Arsenal 2–0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in March, and that result has put some momentum back into Pep Guardiola’s side. At home, they’ve been tough to beat - seven wins, two draws, and just one loss in their last ten matches - and they’ve found the net in nine of their last ten across all competitions.

Getty Images

Erling Haaland should be fresher than usual after Norway gave him a rest during the international break. One wrinkle, though: Guardiola won’t be on the touchline because of a ban, so his assistant Pep Lijnders will be the one directing things against his former club.

Liverpool’s season has taken a hit. They’ve already lost ten Premier League games in their title defence and three of their last four away fixtures in all competitions. Late goals have been a particular problem - this campaign they’ve conceded eight times in the 90th minute or later, the most they’ve let in that late since 2010–11.

Key stats & injury news

Liverpool’s injury list is pretty heavy right now. Alisson Becker is out with a hamstring issue, Alexander Isak is still recovering from a broken leg, and Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, plus Wataru Endo are all unavailable. The boost for them is Mohamed Salah - he’s expected back from a groin problem and should start, which adds some much-needed attacking threat.

Getty Images

City have their own concerns. John Stones pulled out of the England squad with a calf problem, Ruben Dias is doubtful after missing the Carabao Cup final and Portugal’s friendlies with a hamstring issue, and Josko Gvardiol is sidelined with a broken leg.

Head-to-head this season, City have had the upper hand. They won both league meetings - 3–0 at the Etihad in November and 2–1 at Anfield in February.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: