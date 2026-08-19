According to Sky, Galatasaray Istanbul have made the Bosnian their top striker target and have already sent an official offer to VfB. That bid is said to be only €15 million, which is likely to fall well short for the Swabians under sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

Stuttgart paid €23 million for Demirovic two years ago to prise the 28-year-old away from FC Augsburg. His market value is unlikely to have dropped much since.

He ended his debut season with 16 goals in 43 competitive matches, despite fierce competition up front from Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav. Last season he backed that up with 15 goals and five assists in just 37 games. A lengthy foot injury kept him out from mid-October until the end of the year.

Demirovic welcomes Pejcinovic transfer and wants to stay at VfB Stuttgart

VfB have now strengthened prominently and expensively at centre-forward with Dzenan Pejcinovic from VfL Wolfsburg, and that has fuelled fresh rumours over Demirovic's future. He has been linked with moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Leeds United.

Fenerbahce Istanbul were also said to be interested in Demirovic, which prompted a clear denial from the club. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß also reacted with clear irritation at the end of July. "I was irritated and, to be honest, annoyed by some of what was written there," the 44-year-old told Bild. "My aim is always to have the best players at VfB and Medo is one of our best players."

Even before the transfer of Pejcinovic was finalised, Demirovic had already struck a similar tone, making clear that he wanted to face the new competition and stay in Stuttgart. "He is welcome to come, he is very welcome," said Demirovic about his new rival, before adding about his own plans for the future: "I want to help the team, I want to score goals, as many as possible, and keep moving forward and have a successful season."

He is also particularly looking forward to the upcoming Champions League season with VfB, and there is one draw he wants most of all. "I hope we get an English team at some point. That would be cool. I would like to play against Arsenal. At the Emirates Stadium," said Demirovic.

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Galatasaray Istanbul may have to fear for Victor Osimhen

Leaving did not sound like Demirovic's plan. The club are also planning with him, although according to Sky he is not completely unsellable. Galatasaray are tempting the World Cup participant with a significantly higher net salary than at VfB and are offering him a contract of three to four years.

Galatasaray, for whom former Bayern star Leroy Sane and former DFB captain Ilkay Gündogan also lace up their boots, made a false start to the new season just like arch-rivals Fenerbahce. Fener lost their opener 2-1, while Gala only snatched a last-minute draw against promoted side Corum despite playing with a one-man advantage for 20 minutes.

Victor Osimhen had put Galatasaray ahead before the rank outsiders struck twice in two minutes. The Nigerian then rescued a point for Gala in the 90th minute. He has been playing for the Turkish top club for two years and fired Galatasaray to two league titles and one cup win with 61 goals in 75 competitive matches. He is revered like a folk hero, but the 27-year-old could apparently still turn his back on the club this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are examining the option of a possible Osimhen transfer. There has also long been interest from Saudi Arabia, where Al-Hilal are said to be champing at the bit. Because Gala are also said to be interested in Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri, the trail to the Gunners has heated up again recently.

With the Osimhen rumours refusing to go away, Demirovic is now moving into Gala's focus.